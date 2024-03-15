National Vaccination Day 2024 - 'Vaccines Work For All'

Hyderabad: Every year on March 16, the National Vaccination Day is observed to remind ourselves about the importance of getting vaccinated. It marks a special moment in India's history when the first oral polio vaccine was given in 1995. Vaccination is a powerful way to prevent serious diseases and is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This day is a time to recognise how vaccines contribute to better public health, longer life, and positive impacts on our communities.

Significance of National Vaccination Day

Saving Lives: This Day is all about celebrating the fact that vaccines save lives. They are necessary for a healthy life and have a significant positive social and economic impact on our communities.

Amazing Human Achievements: The development of vaccinations is regarded as one of the greatest achievements in human history. On National Vaccination Day, we celebrate the advancements in medical research that have significantly improved our health.

National Vaccination Day is significant as it serves as a potent stimulus for illness prevention and public health. This annual observance underscores the critical importance of vaccinations in safeguarding communities against the threat of infectious diseases. It acts as a collective call to action, reminding people that they must protect others and themselves by being vaccinated.

In addition to being a day to be vaccinated, National Vaccination Day is part of a larger campaign to spread knowledge about the advantages of vaccination. We hope to promote a culture of health-conscious decision-making by focusing attention on the importance of this day and making sure that communities and individuals value vaccination as a crucial component of public safety. We can create a robust and vaccinated society by joining together on National Vaccination Day, supporting international efforts to end preventable diseases and improving everyone's health in the future.

History of National Vaccination Day

India gave its first dose of oral polio vaccination to its citizens on 16 March 1995. It was also the day when the country celebrated its very first National Immunization Day. This oral polio vaccination was an integral part of the government’s Pulse Polio Programme, which was planned to eradicate polio from the nation. To achieve this, the plan included vaccinating hundreds of children every day. Years later, the WHO announced India was polio-free on 27 March 2014. Despite achieving the desired results, India, along with some other countries, decided to continue its vaccination campaigns to achieve complete polio eradication.

The Theme of National Vaccination Day 2024

The Theme for National Vaccination Day 2024 is 'Vaccines Work For All'. The theme argues that all human lives, regardless of age, gender, location, or socioeconomic level, must be protected from avoidable diseases by safe and effective immunization.

National Vaccination Day Timeline

1796 (First Successful Vaccination): Edward Jenner was able to effectively illustrate how to vaccinate against smallpox using cowpox

1885 (Rabies Vaccine Development): The first effective vaccination against rabies was created by Louis Pasteur

1955 (Polio Vaccine Invented): Jonas Salk developed the first effective vaccine for Polio

1974 (Expansion of Immunization Program): The Expanded Program on Immunization was started by the WHO to guarantee that all children have access to regularly advised immunizations

1995 (Hepatitis A Vaccine Approved): The first Hepatitis A vaccination in US history was authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2020 (COVID-19 Vaccine Development): During the worldwide pandemic, many COVID-19 vaccinations were created and quickly put into circulation

Importance of Vaccination

Disease Prevention: Immunizations have shown to be among the best strategies for stopping the spread of infectious illnesses. National Vaccination Day serves as a rallying point to reinforce the importance of timely vaccinations for diseases such as Measles, Influenza, Polio, and more.

Public Safety: Getting vaccinated helps to ensure the safety of people around you in addition to protecting you. Herd immunity, which is attained via mass vaccination, is an effective defensive mechanism that protects susceptible groups, such as the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Global Impact: In an interconnected world, the impact of vaccinations extends beyond borders. By taking part in National Vaccination Day, you can help the worldwide campaign to end disease and make the world a safer and healthier place for everyone.

Promoting Public Health: Honoring public health and stopping the spread of infectious illnesses is the true meaning of National Vaccination Day, which is more than just a day on the calendar. Vaccination is a cornerstone of disease prevention, and by getting vaccinated, you contribute to the overall well-being of our communities.

Raising Awareness: We believe that raising awareness of the importance of vaccinations is crucial and that education is essential. Through testimonials, informative resources, and expert insights, we strive to empower individuals to make informed decisions regarding their health and the health of their loved ones.

Community Engagement: Our mission extends beyond the individual. We urge localities to get together in favour of immunization campaigns. We can build a barrier against diseases that could be prevented and endanger the health of our entire society by encouraging a feeling of communal responsibility.

Vaccination policy

India's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) began in 1985. The UIP covers BCG vaccine for Tuberculosis, DPT vaccine for Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus, OPV vaccine for Poliomyelitis, Measles vaccine/ Measles and Rubella vaccine, Hepatitis B vaccine, TT vaccine, Pentavalent vaccine for Hib, DPT, Hep B, JE vaccine (localised), Rotavirus vaccine and PCV for Streptococcus pneumonia

Top Vaccines You Should Not Avoid

Government-run hospitals offer several vaccination services made mandatory by the Centre at subsidised rates.

Here are the top five vaccines that are an absolute must for every child and adult:

The BCG or the Bacillus Calmette Guerin Vaccine: The BCG vaccine is a must and has been a medical mandate for over eight decades. It is also one of the most widely used in current vaccines. This vaccine is given to counter tuberculosis which is a very harmful disease for infants and adults alike. This vaccine is applied to the outer skin in the arm of babies. However, one must note that post this injection, preventive measures for TB should be taken as it is a temporary vaccine and its effects do not last beyond 15 or 20 years.

The DPT Vaccine: The DPT Vaccine is also known as the triple antigen. This vaccine provides protection and immunity against three deadly diseases – a Pertussis or Whooping cough, Diphtheria and Tetanus. It is applied as an intramuscular vaccine to babies at ages 1.5 months, 2.5 months and 3.5 months. When a child grows up to be 1.5 years of age, they are administered a second dose of the DPT vaccine. At the age of five, they are given a double dose of DT vaccine which is a protection against germs to keep diphtheria at bay as well as tetanus. At the age of 10, the tetanus vaccine is given again.

The OPV or Oral Polio Vaccine: This is perhaps the most critical vaccine as in India we see doctors and caregivers organise camps under government initiatives – Pulse Polio Immunization Program, and even go to each house to administer the OPV. It is a must for newborn babies to receive the OPV.

The Hepatitis B Vaccine: Hepatitis B severely affects the liver and therefore, the Hepatitis B vaccine and the Hepatitis B Immune Globulin vaccines are administered to babies at birth – this happens if the mother of the child is a carrier of the HBeAg or the HBsAg virus. But if the mother tests negative for these viruses, then the vaccines are given to the children at the completion of 6, 10, 14 and 24 weeks post-birth. This vaccine is one of the safest vaccines and very useful among the top five vaccines made mandatory in India.

The MMR or the Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine: As the name suggests, this vaccine provides protection against Mumps, Measles and German Measles Aka Rubella. In India, the Monovalent measles vaccine is given after nine months. A second dose of the MMR vaccine is given at 12 to 15 months of age.

Mission Indradhanush: Mission Indradhanush (MI) was launched in December 2014 and aims at increasing the full immunisation coverage to children to 90 per cent. Under this drive, focus is given on pockets of low immunisation coverage and hard to reach areas where the proportion of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children is highest.

A total of six phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed covering 554 districts across the country. It was also identified as one of the flagship schemes under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (16,850 villages across 541 districts) and Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (48,929 villages across 117 aspirational districts).