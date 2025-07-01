On National Doctor's Day 2025, Here's What Doctors Secretly Wish You Knew But Are Too Polite to Tell You

National Doctors’ Day in India falls on July 1 each year, commemorating the birth and death anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (physician, freedom fighter, and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal). It's a rather fitting choice for a country that simultaneously reveres and underappreciates its doctors. In our country where temples are built for cricket gods and film stars, one could argue it’s high time we gave more than just a wall calendar mention to the people who yank us out of bodily chaos and return us to functionality.

So, what do doctors want on this day? Better coffee machines in hospitals? Probably. A slightly more civilised work-life balance? Almost certainly. But what they really want is for us to listen.

The Myth of Dr. Google

According to a near-unanimous international consensus of doctors, Googling your symptoms is the modern equivalent of checking your horoscope before open-heart surgery. You’ll end up convinced you either have 48 hours to live or are secretly pregnant with twins despite being a 60-year-old man! Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, puts it gently: “Every body is different, and self-diagnosing can delay proper treatment.”

Doctors want patients to trust them more than Google (Getty Images)

Googling symptoms is like trying to repair a car engine by yelling at it. Not helpful. “Trust and communication with your doctor,” she says, “is essential to make an informed decision about your health.” Echoing this, Dr. Nitin Agarwal, MD, Transfusion Medicine, HOD-Donor Request Management at DKMS Foundation India warns, “Google doesn’t know you; your doctor does.” This is an important point that cannot be overstated. Google’s algorithm knows that you once searched for “Is it normal to burp after eating broccoli?” It does not know your cholesterol levels, stress history, or that your idea of cardio is playing chess.

As Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant-Nephrologist, BLK Max Hospital, New Delhi says “Symptoms don’t always lead to one obvious cause. Google isn’t a substitute for a physical exam or decades of medical school.” Adds Dr. Santosh Kurnawal, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Hubli,

“I wish patients knew that self-diagnosing using Google often leads to confusion, unnecessary worry, or ignoring real issues. Online information can’t replace a medical professional’s training and experience. Symptoms can have many causes, and guessing can delay proper care.”

Think about that the next time you're tempted to copy-paste “tingling toes and left arm pain” into a search bar. The answer you get might be “pancreatic cancer,” when it’s really just the way you’ve been sitting. Or it might be something serious that you dismiss entirely. That’s the danger (and the absurdity) of assuming you can out-diagnose the diagnostician.

The Curious Case of the Skipped Check-Up

Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, IVF Expert-CIFAR, Gurugram, makes a point that should be painted on every fridge: “Preventive care is essential. Diseases like heart, brain, and reproductive issues usually develop quietly.” His is a polite way of saying: by the time you feel something, it might already be late. We maintain cars. We upgrade iPhones. We descale washing machines. But our bodies, we procrastinate with. Dr. Arora urges us to treat our yearly check-ups not as optional chores but as maintenance routines for the most complex system ever engineered. “Doing it now,” he says, “can avoid years of issues down the line.”

Ask your doc smarter questions (Getty Images)

Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, Clinical Associate Director - Marengo Asia Hospital in Faridabad doesn’t want flowers or chocolates for Doctors’ Day. She wants you to be on time. “Every appointment is important,” she says. “When parents are late or ask questions about multiple children in one slot, it impacts the care of everyone.” In other words, when you show up late and then bring along three questions about your aunt’s knee pain and your dog’s anxiety, you’re not being charming. You’re delaying someone else’s diagnosis. Time is a shared resource in a clinic—and punctuality, it seems, is the lost virtue of 2025.

Matters of the Heart

Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director Cathlab, Apollo Hospitals Indore, and President, WINCARS Association, wants us to think twice—especially women. She urges that women often downplay their symptoms, brushing them off as stress or fatigue. “Symptoms can present differently in women than in men,” she says, and routine checkups are non-negotiable. She also adds what might be the most memorable equation in the entire piece: “When a woman is healthy, her family is healthy, and when families are healthy, the nation prospers.” That may sound like something embroidered on a handkerchief, but it’s irrefutably true.

The Unseen Weight Doctors Carry

If you thought being a doctor was like starring in your own Grey’s Anatomy episode every day (filled with drama, passion, and neatly resolved patient stories) you’re half right. The part that doesn’t make it to prime-time is the emotional burden. Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon and Surgical Lead, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi explains, “When someone doesn’t do well, it’s not just a clinical outcome—it impacts us mentally and emotionally.” He says doctors carry both joy and sorrow from patient outcomes, and yes, while they’re trained to act quickly under pressure, they are still human. The same applies to scheduling mishaps. “If a patient is in critical condition, we can’t walk away to attend the next appointment,” he says. “Delays aren’t disrespect; they’re triage in action.”

This is perhaps the hardest part for the average patient to understand: the doctor who kept you waiting wasn’t golfing. She was saving someone’s life. And when your turn comes, you’ll get the same undivided focus.

Why We Should Ask Better Questions

If there’s one theme that ties every doctor’s input together, it’s this: communication is everything. Talk to your doctor, not your cousin who swears by turmeric for gallstones. Show up on time. Ask questions, but not ones harvested from Reddit rabbit holes. Respect the clock, the queue, and the complexity of medicine. And for heaven’s sake, if you can spend hours watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, you can probably squeeze in a 30-minute health check-up once a year.

Doctors want to help you, but you have to meet them halfway—with honesty, curiosity, and a willingness to do your part.