National Crochet Month: The Therapeutic Magic Crocheting to Relieve Stress and Anxiety

March is coming to an end, and with it ends National Crochet Month, a time to celebrate the art of looping yarn into intricate patterns. Crocheting is the art of taking a perfectly innocent ball of yarn and transforming it into something magical: a cozy baby blanket, an adorable hat, or (if things go wrong) an abstract mess that you insist is “modern art.” Crochet (pronounced as crow-shay) involves looping yarn with a single hook, creating intricate patterns that range from simple scarves to elaborate lace shawls.

In recent times, there's been a resurgence of interest in traditional crafts, affectionately termed “grandma hobbies”. Activities like crocheting, knitting, baking, and gardening have gained popularity, offering significant mental health benefits. Engaging in these hobbies can evoke pleasure, calm stress, and even mimic the effects of mindfulness meditation through their repetitive actions.

Millennials in their early 30s to late 40s are hooked on crochet because this is a generation that spends too much time staring at screens and has realized that doing something with their hands is both satisfying and strangely rebellious.

“Crochet is slow, deliberate and analogue. I feel like I am rebelling against digital life and instant gratification. Plus, I make my own beach wear now,” says Kanika Mehra, a photographer who took to crocheting on a sabbatical.

National Crochet Month

Established in 2000 by the Crochet Guild of America (CGOA), National Crochet Month is a month-long festivity for spreading awareness, encourage learning, and honour crochet as a valuable art form. The CGOA envisioned uniting crocheters and highlighting crochet’s place in the world of crafts, encouraging people to pick up hooks and yarn. But beyond the creation of beautiful textiles, have you ever considered the benefits this craft offers, particularly for our mental well-being?

Crochet and Mental Health

Engaging in crochet is a therapeutic journey. The repetitive motions involved in crocheting can evoke pleasure, calm stress, and even mimic the effects of mindfulness meditation. A 2020 study conducted by Dr. Pippa Burns and Dr. Rosemary Van Der Meer at the University of Wollongong, Australia, surveyed over 8,000 individuals and found that 90% reported feeling calmer when they crocheted, 82% said the hobby made them feel happier, and 70% noted it improved their memory.

Crochet demands focus: counting stitches, following patterns, and manoeuvring the hook through loops. This concentration anchors us in the present moment, diverting our minds from anxieties about the past or future. The tactile sensation of yarn and the visual progress of a growing piece provide immediate, tangible satisfaction, reinforcing a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

There is also reinforcement of connections between motor and attentional networks promoted by learning the complex motor skills of crochet, as a recent report published in the journal Nature has found.

Builds Community, One Loop at a Time

Beyond individual benefits, crochet fosters connection. Across the globe, groups gather to share in this craft, creating supportive communities bound by yarn and shared stories. For instance, Cubbon Knits brings people together to knit and crochet together at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on weekends. The Delhi Crochet Community meets up twice a week to crochet together and share stories.

As we honour National Crochet Month, consider immersing yourself in this timeless craft. Whether you're a seasoned crocheter or a curious beginner, the act of creating with yarn can be a pathway to peace and connection.

References:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1757913920911961

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-88777-9