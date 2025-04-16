ETV Bharat / health

National Banana Day 2025: One Banana a Day Could Keep the Cardiologist Away

Bananas are good sources of potassium, which has a positive impact on your blood pressure ( Getty Images )

If you’re eating a banana while reading this, congratulations! You’re doing your heart a favour. On this National Banana Day 2025, celebrated every third Wednesday of April, there’s a new reason to peel and smile.

A study from the University of Waterloo suggests that bananas (and other potassium-rich foods) may be more effective at reducing high blood pressure than the long-standing advice to simply cut back on salt. At a time when over 30% of adults worldwide suffer from hypertension, this yellow fruit might just be the affordable, accessible, and surprisingly powerful solution we've overlooked for too long.

Potassium vs. Sodium, Not Just Sodium Alone

Traditionally, managing high blood pressure has focused on reducing sodium intake... and for good reason. Excess salt increases fluid retention, raising blood volume and straining the arteries. But this new study asks, what if it’s not just about salt, but also about potassium?

According to Professor Anita Layton, Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematical Biology and Medicine and a professor at the University of Waterloo, “Usually, when we have high blood pressure, we are advised to eat less salt. Our research suggests that adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet, such as bananas or broccoli, might have a greater positive impact on your blood pressure than just cutting sodium.”

This means the real key could be your potassium-to-sodium ratio: how much potassium you're getting relative to salt.

How It Works

Potassium and sodium are both electrolytes: minerals that help regulate fluid balance, nerve signals, and muscle contractions. But they do more than just support workouts and hydration. Together, they play a tug-of-war in controlling blood pressure.