Learning Music Could Boost Attention, Memory, And Problem-Solving Skills: Study

Ever noticed how a good song can lift your mood or help you concentrate while working? Think about the times you have put on your favourite playlist while studying, working out, or even cooking, music has a way of turning the mind into the moment. But what playing or learning music could do more than just make you feel good?

A new study by Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Science Advances notes that learning and practicing music doesn't just sharpen your creative side, it can actually train the brain to focus better, boost memory, attention, and problem-solving skills in everyday life. So, picking up an instrument or practicing vocal lessons might be just as beneficial for your concentration as meditation or brain games. And the best part? It's a fun, soulful way to boost mental clarity while adding rhythm to your daily life.

What Did the Study Find?

The study shows musical people find it easier to focus their attention on the right sounds in noisy environments. The results suggest that music training can be used to sharpen attention and cognition. People who into music are better at using so-called top-down attention, a conscious control of focus, while being less sensitive to so-called bottom-up attention distracting sounds.

“Our results suggest that music training strengthens the brain's ability to focus under distracting conditions,” says lead author Cassia Low Manting, a researcher at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

In the study, participants listened to two melodies with different pitches simultaneously, and their task was to follow the pitch changes in one of them. Using a method called frequency tagging, the researchers were able to measure the brain's response to each melody separately. In two experiments with 28 and 20 participants, respectively, the researchers manipulated both conscious (top-down) and automatic (bottom-up) attention.The results showed that people with high musical ability had stronger brain signals linked to conscious attention and weaker signals linked to automatic distractions.