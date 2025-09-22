Learning Music Could Boost Attention, Memory, And Problem-Solving Skills: Study
The study shows musical people find it easier to focus their attention on the right sounds in noisy environments.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST
Ever noticed how a good song can lift your mood or help you concentrate while working? Think about the times you have put on your favourite playlist while studying, working out, or even cooking, music has a way of turning the mind into the moment. But what playing or learning music could do more than just make you feel good?
A new study by Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Science Advances notes that learning and practicing music doesn't just sharpen your creative side, it can actually train the brain to focus better, boost memory, attention, and problem-solving skills in everyday life. So, picking up an instrument or practicing vocal lessons might be just as beneficial for your concentration as meditation or brain games. And the best part? It's a fun, soulful way to boost mental clarity while adding rhythm to your daily life.
What Did the Study Find?
The study shows musical people find it easier to focus their attention on the right sounds in noisy environments. The results suggest that music training can be used to sharpen attention and cognition. People who into music are better at using so-called top-down attention, a conscious control of focus, while being less sensitive to so-called bottom-up attention distracting sounds.
“Our results suggest that music training strengthens the brain's ability to focus under distracting conditions,” says lead author Cassia Low Manting, a researcher at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.
In the study, participants listened to two melodies with different pitches simultaneously, and their task was to follow the pitch changes in one of them. Using a method called frequency tagging, the researchers were able to measure the brain's response to each melody separately. In two experiments with 28 and 20 participants, respectively, the researchers manipulated both conscious (top-down) and automatic (bottom-up) attention.The results showed that people with high musical ability had stronger brain signals linked to conscious attention and weaker signals linked to automatic distractions.
"It's interesting to see how music training not only improves hearing but also the brain's ability to maintain attention over time. This may have applications in education and rehabilitation, where music can be used as a tool to improve attention and cognitive control," says Manting.
The researchers emphasise that the results cannot prove a causal link between music training and improved attention, but they do support the idea that music can have beneficial effects on the brain's cognitive functions.
This opens doors for using music training as a tool in education and rehabilitation, where attention and cognitive control are crucial.
The idea that music can improve cognitive health of the brain isn't entirely new. In the past Harvard Medical School published a study that noted that children who took music lessons displated improved IQ scores compared to those who didn't. This suggested a broader cognitive benefits beyond music itself. Neuroscientist Nina Kraus of Northwestern University found that musicians' brains are mroe effective at processing speech in noisy environments.
Studies show that music training doesn't just stay in the practice room, it spills over into daily life and improves focus, and memory.
Why This Matters for You
In today's hyper-connected and distracted world of constant notifications and background noise, the ability to maintain focus is like a superpower. While meditation, yoga, and brain training games are popular tools, music is unique. It combines joy, creativity, and discipline, which makes this easier to stick with. Whether learning to play a musican instrument, practicing ragas, or even singing in the shower, you are training your brain and not only enjoying it.
https://news.ki.se/music-training-can-help-the-brain-focus
Read More:
- How A Pioneering Indian Band That Never Released An Album Outsmarted The Music Industry In The 90s
- Interview | This Collective Of Storytellers Is Redefining Nirgun Music For Modern Times
- The Hand That Shaped Modern Percussion, Taufiq Qureshi Is Bringing Fusion, Melody, And A 13-Year-Old Flute Prodigy To The Stage