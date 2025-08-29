5 Reasons Why Millions Of Cancer Survivors Struggle With Muscle Weakness

Walk into any oncology clinic, and you’ll see something that rarely makes headlines. It’s not the beeping machines, the long queues for chemotherapy, or the scans pinned to glowing screens. It’s the survivors—the men and women who have made it through cancer treatment moving slowly, clutching a railing, or sitting down to catch their breath after a short walk. They are alive, cured in many cases. Yet they are also diminished. The struggle is not just about having had cancer, but about what lingers after... the persistent, sometimes invisible toll on the body’s strength.

Patients walk in expecting freedom after treatment. Instead, they find their bodies betraying them. They discover that muscles they once trusted no longer respond. They tire too easily. Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Consultant Radiation - Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali in Mumbai explains why this happens. The reasons are not simple; they layer upon one another. And together, they add up to a challenge faced by millions of survivors worldwide.

1. Lingering Shadow of Therapy

The first culprit is treatment itself. “Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are designed with one overriding goal: to kill cancer cells. But in the process, they damage what surrounds those cells: healthy nerves, blood vessels, and muscles. Some targeted therapies, too, while more precise, are not immune from side effects that sap strength,” says oncologist Dr Talukdar.

Even the long weeks of hospital stay, the hours spent in bed, create their own erosion. Muscles weaken quickly when they are not used, and the cycle of illness and recovery magnifies that decline.

2. Inflammation

Cancer (and the therapies meant to control it) also spark inflammation in the body. “This is not the kind of inflammation that responds to ice packs or ibuprofen, but a chronic smouldering. It changes how the body metabolizes proteins,” says Dr Talukdar. Even if a survivor eats well, the inflammatory state pushes the body toward breaking down muscle faster than it can build it. Over time, this persistent imbalance wears away at strength and stamina.

3. Hunger, Nausea, And Malnutrition

During treatment, the body is constantly assaulted... by nausea, by altered taste, by a lack of appetite. Many patients simply stop eating enough. Protein, in particular, is the building block of muscle, and when it is deficient, the body turns inward, cannibalizing its own reserves. Survivors often emerge malnourished. Their bodies are depleted not only of cancer but of the reserves required for healing.

4. The Trap of Inactivity

After treatment, fatigue is the most common complaint. Pain follows close behind. Understandably, patients avoid exertion. They rest more. They move less out of fear of a fall or a flare-up. However, without activity, atrophy accelerates and the muscles get weaker.

5. Pre-Existing Illnesses

Finally, many cancer patients are older adults.

“Patients carry with them diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, or cardiovascular disease. Some already had less muscle mass to begin with. Cancer, layered onto these conditions, pushes them further down a path they were already traveling,” says Dr Talukdar. The combined burden can make recovery feel impossible.

Cancer treatment has become more effective. Survival rates have improved. But our definition of success cannot stop at survival. If a patient emerges cured but frail, unable to climb stairs, fearful of leaving their home, what have we truly achieved? Research shows that targeted exercise programmes, nutritional support, and rehabilitation can help survivors regain function. The future of cancer care must therefore widen its scope. It must include not only the eradication of disease but also the restoration of life beyond disease.

