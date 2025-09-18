Multi-Generational Yoga Sessions Are Taking Over Desi Living Rooms
The variations keep it interesting, but beyond fitness, it’s the bonding and the mental balance that make yoga stick for families practising together.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
If you think family time in Indian homes means watching TV serials together, think again. These days, for many desi families, it’s not about the remote. It’s about the yoga mat.
Take the story of Srinidhi Damle. She moved to the US in 2019 with her newborn daughter Meera. New country, freezing Minnesota winters, and postpartum back pain... pretty much the worst combo ever. Doctors’ appointments were weeks away, physio was delayed, and Srinidhi felt stuck. Then a friend told her, “Why not try yoga?” Six days into yoga teacher Saurabh Bothra's Youtube class, her pain reduced. What started as a desperate attempt to survive sleepless nights became her daily fix. She got hooked.
Now, kids don’t just sit and watch, do they? One-year-old Meera began copying her mom. Stretch here, bend there, fall back, get up again... it was playtime for her. With a little encouragement, she became part of the sessions. Fast forward a few years, she’s six, doing gymnastics, blending yoga into her flips, and leaving her coaches wide-eyed.
Then came Srinidhi’s mom, Priyanka. Watching her daughter and granddaughter on the mat, she thought, “Why not me?” She started cautiously. She had stress, anxiety, the usual middle-aged health worries. But with every session, she grew calmer, stronger, more resilient. Today, she has done almost 1,000 days of yoga without a break at 62 years of age!
Three generations. One living room. One yoga mat.
Says Saurabh Bothra, co-founder at Habuild, “Yoga is no longer just an individual practice... it’s becoming a family ritual. Today, living rooms are turning into yoga studios where grandparents, parents, and children share the same mat. For seniors, it builds stability; for adults, it reduces stress; and for kids, it’s joyful learning. This multi-generational shift is a movement towards stronger bonds and healthier homes.”
Instead of everyone scrolling their phones separately, they’re breathing, stretching, and laughing together. “Imagine this,” Srinidhi says, “Six-year-old Meera, 36-year-old me, and my 62-year-old mom all taking the same class together; and each of us staying engaged.” The variations keep it interesting. But beyond fitness, it’s the bonding, the mental balance, the confidence that makes yoga stick. From easing postpartum pain to boosting a child’s agility to calming a grandmother’s mind, yoga stitched their stories together.
Author Gautaam Borah, who once survived a coma in his BTech days, says yoga rebuilt his health and gave him a mission: teaching thousands for free over the decades. “Yoga isn’t just for health. It’s for wealth, happiness, everything,” he says. We always talk about quality family time. But yoga is also about healing. It’s desi wisdom with modern benefits. Forget binge-watching another web series. Maybe this weekend, roll out a mat in your hall. Call your parents, call your kids. Try one session together. Who knows? It could become your family’s favourite ritual.
