Multi-Generational Yoga Sessions Are Taking Over Desi Living Rooms

Families are learning yoga together in the comfort of their home thanks to technology ( ETV Bharat )

If you think family time in Indian homes means watching TV serials together, think again. These days, for many desi families, it’s not about the remote. It’s about the yoga mat.

Take the story of Srinidhi Damle. She moved to the US in 2019 with her newborn daughter Meera. New country, freezing Minnesota winters, and postpartum back pain... pretty much the worst combo ever. Doctors’ appointments were weeks away, physio was delayed, and Srinidhi felt stuck. Then a friend told her, “Why not try yoga?” Six days into yoga teacher Saurabh Bothra's Youtube class, her pain reduced. What started as a desperate attempt to survive sleepless nights became her daily fix. She got hooked.

Now, kids don’t just sit and watch, do they? One-year-old Meera began copying her mom. Stretch here, bend there, fall back, get up again... it was playtime for her. With a little encouragement, she became part of the sessions. Fast forward a few years, she’s six, doing gymnastics, blending yoga into her flips, and leaving her coaches wide-eyed.