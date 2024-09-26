ETV Bharat / health

Mpox Virus of Clade I Is More Virulent And Transmissible: Health Secretary

New Delhi: Stating that Mpox virus of Clade I is more virulent and transmissible than Clad II, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday asked States and UTs to adopt certain specific actions to prevent and minimise the further spread of Mpox in India. Chandra said that India is the third non-African country to report a case of clade Ib Mpox infection recently.

"The previous Mpox outbreak that started in 2022 was caused by Mpox virus clade II. The 2024 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is related to Mpox virus clade I which is more virulent and more transmissible than Mpox clade II. This clade has been found outside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) only during the current outbreak.

"Outside Africa, one case of each Mpox clade Ib has been recently reported from Sweden and Thailand. India is thus the third non-African country to report a case of clade Ib Mpox infection recently," said Chandra in a letter dashed off to the Chief Secretary of all States and UTs.

Referring to his earlier letter dated September 9 advisory over Mpox, Chandra said this is the second time such Mpox disease associated with PHEIC has been declared by WHO as a public health emergency under the International Health Regulations, 2005, to which India is a signatory.

"As per the available information, the clinical presentation of Mpox clade I in adults remains similar to clade II. However, the rate of complications may be higher in clade I than with clade II infections," said Chandra.

In his letter, Chandra asked all States and UTs to undertake appropriate activities to make communities aware of the disease, its modes of spread, need/ importance of timely reporting and preventive measures.