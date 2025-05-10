Mother's Day Special: How Mothers Shape Daughters' Health from Womb to World, And What Daughters Are Learning and Unlearning from Them

Few relationships are as biologically intimate and socially transformative as that between mother and daughter. This bond is not merely emotional or cultural, it is written into the DNA. Yet, as with all things Homo sapiens, what begins with biology does not end there. In the transmission of genetic code from mother to daughter, there is a second inheritance: one of habits, health perceptions, and social narratives. As we arrive at Mother’s Day in 2025, we find ourselves at an inflection point in this intergenerational story. For the first time in history, daughters are not only inheriting genes, they are actively questioning, reshaping, and rewriting the rules of how women’s health is defined, discussed, and defended.

The Biological Blueprint

Dr. Kevin Quadros, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai says that biology cannot be dismissed. “Genetics determine a daughter’s health: right from inheriting one disposition for diseases like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to another for metabolic health,” he tells us. If a mother has struggled with hormonal disorders, endometriosis, diabetes, or even cardiovascular conditions, her daughter may carry a predisposition to the same.

This maternal transmission is not just anecdotal. Modern epigenetic studies confirm that a woman’s in-utero environment (the hormonal and nutritional landscape of her mother's body) can influence everything from her reproductive health to her mental wellness. A mother who undergoes high stress during pregnancy may, through cortisol-mediated mechanisms, shape her daughter’s future response to anxiety or trauma. It’s nature and nurture, braided together like strands of DNA. But the genetic lottery is not destiny. It is potential. The expression of those genes (what scientists call “epigenetic modulation”) can be altered by lifestyle, environment, and yes, by behaviour passed down not just through chromosomes, but through example.

Habits as Heirlooms

Here, the story becomes more human. “A mother’s approach to nutrition, fitness, and preventive healthcare often becomes a blueprint for her daughter,” Dr. Quadros says. If a mother grows up skipping breakfast, fearing weight gain more than nutrient loss, her daughter may do the same. If a mother avoids discussing menstruation or mental health, shame becomes the inheritance. Sociologists often refer to “health literacy” (the ability to access, understand, and apply health information) as a critical determinant of well-being.

A mother’s approach to nutrition, fitness, and preventive healthcare often becomes a blueprint for her daughter (Getty Images)

In most households, the first teacher of health literacy is the mother. She decides what’s served at the table, when it's time to see a doctor, whether symptoms are dismissed or discussed. In this way, she builds (or undermines) the architecture of her daughter’s long-term health. In India, where women often put family needs before their own, maternal self-neglect has become a cultural norm. The daughter sees this. She internalizes it. And unless the cycle is interrupted, she continues it.

Breakers of Cycles

That interruption is happening now. “Today’s generation is transforming women’s health conversations,” says Dr. Quadros. Young women are swapping hushed tones for hashtags. They’re launching startups that make menstrual health mainstream, creating online communities for hormonal balance, and turning taboos into TED Talks. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube (once criticized for promoting superficial beauty standards) are now crowded with dieticians, gynecologists, and fitness coaches normalizing PCOS, endometriosis, infertility treatments, and sexual health.

Daughters today are actively questioning, reshaping, and rewriting the rules of how women’s health is defined (Getty Images)

This generational shift is epidemiological. Studies show that younger women are more likely to seek preventive care, get mental health screenings, and engage in fitness regimes than their mothers were at the same age. It’s not that the daughters have better genetics. It’s that they are using information as a weapon against inherited vulnerability. Most radically, they are bringing their mothers along.

In cities across India, reverse mentoring is becoming the norm. Daughters introduce their mothers to yoga, to organic eating, to the logic of not skipping calcium after menopause. Sons are beginning to talk about emotional wellness with their mothers. What was once vertical transmission (parent to child) is becoming horizontal, a family-wide recalibration of health behaviour.

From Mitochondria to Mindsets

The mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell) are inherited exclusively from the mother. In many ways, they are a metaphor for this entire story. Mothers pass on flesh and blood, vitality but also vulnerability. They hand down culture, but also conditioning. But evolution is also about adaptation. The younger generation (armed with better tools, broader platforms, and bolder voices) is adapting fast. They are taking womanhood beyond biology into a choice.

On this Mother's Day, perhaps the greatest gift we can offer is not flowers or chocolate but listening. To the mothers who came before us, and to the daughters who are building a better version of us.