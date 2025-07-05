ETV Bharat / health

Feeling Off Around The Full Moon? Here's How The Moon's Phases Shape Our Memories And Emotions

The Moon is not just a rock in space. It is the mother in the sky, the mood-maker, the emotion-washer. You don’t need to be a mystic to feel it. You already do, every time you cry without reason, or your dreams stretch strangely, every time your body aches on a bright night.

The Moon has always spoken to the waters of this world. Not only to sea tide but also to the tides inside us (since the human body is 70% water). The moon goes through four main phases:

New Moon

Waxing Moon

Full Moon

Waning Moon

“These phases can also affect our emotions, sleep, and mental clarity,” says tarot reader and numerologist Pooja Verma. She walked us through the moon’s four corridors to understand how each one affects the emotions within.

Moon phases (Canva)

New Moon & Amavasya

The New Moon is when the moon isn’t visible at all in the sky. This night is known as Amavasya. Spiritually, Amavasya is very important. It’s a time to slow down, look inward, and let go of things that no longer serve us. Many people use this night to perform rituals for their ancestors (called Pitru puja). It’s believed that offering water and milk to temples or to our elders’ memories brings peace and blessings.

Amavasya is also a powerful time to pray for wealth and well-being. People often do Lakshmi Pooja and prepare sweets like kheer at home, believing it brings prosperity. Emotionally, this phase is about reflection and rest. You may feel low on energy, and that’s okay. It’s your body asking you to pause.

1. Waning Moon

Right after Amavasya, the waning moon phase (called Krishna Paksha) begins. The moon slowly starts showing up again, but it’s still dark and quiet energy. This is a great time to start small spiritual or self-care practices: maybe journaling, spending time in nature, or meditating. Pooja Verma says it’s a perfect phase to let go of old patterns and begin something new with a calm mindset.

This part of the moon cycle helps you recharge emotionally. It’s a time to reflect and prepare.

2. Waxing Moon

As the moon continues to grow, we enter the waxing moon phase, also known as Shukla Paksha. Energy slowly builds up during this time, and many people feel more motivated, confident, and ready to take on new tasks. This is the best time to start new projects, take action, or set goals. If there’s something you’ve been putting off, this is your moment to go for it.