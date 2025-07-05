Feeling Off Around The Full Moon? Here's How The Moon's Phases Shape Our Memories And Emotions

The Moon is not just a rock in space. It is the mother in the sky, the mood-maker, the emotion-washer. You don’t need to be a mystic to feel it. You already do, every time you cry without reason, or your dreams stretch strangely, every time your body aches on a bright night.
The Moon has always spoken to the waters of this world. Not only to sea tide but also to the tides inside us (since the human body is 70% water). The moon goes through four main phases:
- New Moon
- Waxing Moon
- Full Moon
- Waning Moon
“These phases can also affect our emotions, sleep, and mental clarity,” says tarot reader and numerologist Pooja Verma. She walked us through the moon’s four corridors to understand how each one affects the emotions within.
New Moon & Amavasya
The New Moon is when the moon isn’t visible at all in the sky. This night is known as Amavasya. Spiritually, Amavasya is very important. It’s a time to slow down, look inward, and let go of things that no longer serve us. Many people use this night to perform rituals for their ancestors (called Pitru puja). It’s believed that offering water and milk to temples or to our elders’ memories brings peace and blessings.
Amavasya is also a powerful time to pray for wealth and well-being. People often do Lakshmi Pooja and prepare sweets like kheer at home, believing it brings prosperity. Emotionally, this phase is about reflection and rest. You may feel low on energy, and that’s okay. It’s your body asking you to pause.
1. Waning Moon
Right after Amavasya, the waning moon phase (called Krishna Paksha) begins. The moon slowly starts showing up again, but it’s still dark and quiet energy. This is a great time to start small spiritual or self-care practices: maybe journaling, spending time in nature, or meditating. Pooja Verma says it’s a perfect phase to let go of old patterns and begin something new with a calm mindset.
This part of the moon cycle helps you recharge emotionally. It’s a time to reflect and prepare.
2. Waxing Moon
As the moon continues to grow, we enter the waxing moon phase, also known as Shukla Paksha. Energy slowly builds up during this time, and many people feel more motivated, confident, and ready to take on new tasks. This is the best time to start new projects, take action, or set goals. If there’s something you’ve been putting off, this is your moment to go for it.
If you feel your energy rising, it’s because it actually is. According to Verma, this is a powerful window to focus on positive change. But take care not to overdo it; it’s about steady progress, not rushing.
3. Full Moon
Then comes the Full Moon or Purnima, and suddenly things feel intense. You may feel emotional, anxious, or find it hard to sleep. You’re not imagining it. Pooja Verma says, “The Full Moon is when emotions are at their highest. You might feel restless, irritable, or like your mind is racing. People often experience conflicting feelings, mood swings, or overthinking.”
Some even report insomnia or vivid dreams. The energy is strong, and it affects both your body and mind. But this isn’t all bad. The Full Moon is also a time of clarity and insight. If you’ve been unsure about something, it might come to light now. Use this phase to release emotional baggage, forgive, or have that honest conversation you’ve been avoiding.
Ways to Stay Emotionally Balanced Through the Moon Phases
Here are some easy and effective tips from Pooja Verma to help you handle emotional ups and downs during the moon’s journey:
1. Drink More Water
The moon affects water in our bodies too. Staying hydrated helps stabilize mood and reduce emotional overwhelm. You can even chant affirmations or mantras before drinking water. This may sound odd, but water is believed to hold energy and intentions. It’s a small but powerful daily ritual.
2. Do Pranayama
Simple breathing exercises help calm the nervous system. Deep breathing can ground your thoughts, reduce anxiety, and help with sleep especially around the Full Moon.
3. Journal or Meditate
Writing your thoughts down or sitting quietly for a few minutes each day can help you notice patterns in your moods across moon phases.
4. Plan Around the Moon
- New Moon: Rest, let go, do spiritual or ancestral rituals
- Waxing Moon: Set goals, take action, start new things
- Full Moon: Release emotions, be mindful of mood swings, avoid big decisions
- Waning Moon: Reflect, slow down, do inner work
You don’t need to believe in astrology to notice that your mood, sleep, and focus change over time. As Pooja Verma says, “The Moon has a deep influence on our emotions, it’s the best mirror we have.” So next time you feel off for no reason, just look up at the sky. The Moon might be trying to tell you something.
(Note: This information has been published as per the information provided by the Tarot and numerology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)
