In What Ways Does Monsoon Affect Women's Menstrual Cycle and Hormones? Find Out How The Wet Season Can Worsen PMS, PCOS, and Hormonal Acne

Monsoon might be romanticised in films with steamy dance sequences and soulful gazes over cups of chai, but the season brings with it more than just puddles and poetry. Many women notice that their menstrual cycles start acting up during this time: periods get delayed, moods nosedive, skin breaks out, and energy levels feel like they’ve been washed away in the rain. Sudden drops in temperature, high humidity, and significantly reduced sunlight during monsoon season can act as stressors for the body.

There’s a strong link between monsoon and menstruation, and it's backed by both science and doctors. Studies have shown that such environmental changes impact hormone levels, particularly melatonin and serotonin, which influence our sleep and mood cycles. According to Dr. Kekin Gala, gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, this shift can disrupt your menstrual rhythm. “Some women may witness delayed or irregular periods during the monsoon,” he says. “Mood swings and fatigue may worsen due to the disruption of melatonin and serotonin levels caused by gloomy weather.”

Delayed Periods, Bloating, and PMS Mayhem

A lot of women with pre-existing menstrual conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or severe Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) report flare-ups during the rainy season. The monsoon tends to throw routines off — workouts get skipped, fried snacks become tempting, and low energy means lower physical activity. This creates a perfect storm for hormone-sensitive individuals.

Says Dr. Gala, “Low activity levels, erratic sleep, and poor eating habits can lead to increased bloating, heavier cramps, and even acne. Go back to basics. Regular light movement such as yoga or walking, consistent sleep, and a balanced diet rich in whole foods can help your body adjust to the seasonal shifts. Yoga and breathing exercises bring hormonal balance while helping ease cramps and reduce anxiety.”

Herbal teas like ginger, tulsi, and chamomile are soothing and have hormone-regulating and anti-inflammatory properties too. Staying hydrated during monsoon (even if you’re not visibly sweating) is crucial, as it helps keep digestion smooth and flushes out toxins that otherwise worsen PMS.

Damp Clothes and Fungal Infections

Another area where women need to be especially vigilant during the monsoon is intimate hygiene. Wet undergarments, tight jeans, and staying in sweaty clothes for too long create an environment that’s ideal for fungal infections and UTIs (urinary tract infections). Add menstruation to that mix, and the risk increases further.

With seasonal self-care, you can have a happy monsoon season (Getty Images)

“Women may also experience itching, vaginal discharge, or discomfort if hygiene is not maintained,” says Dr. Gala. His advice is simple but effective: wear loose, breathable cotton underwear, change sanitary pads regularly, and dry yourself thoroughly after getting wet. Also, skip the harsh soaps or intimate washes that may disrupt your vaginal pH. If symptoms persist, don’t hesitate to consult a gynaecologist.

Rainy Day Blues Are Real, and Hormonal

It’s not just your body that feels off — your mind does too. The monsoon gloom affects your brain chemistry by reducing the production of serotonin (the ‘happy’ hormone) and increasing melatonin (which regulates sleepiness). This makes you feel sluggish, unmotivated, and emotionally low: a perfect setting for PMS-related meltdowns or mental fatigue. Combined with irregular sleep and lack of physical sunlight, it creates a foggy mental state that can impact your day-to-day functioning.

To offset this, spend time near natural light. Sit by a window or step out on your balcony when it’s not raining. Listen to music, read something comforting, or pick up a creative hobby like painting or journaling. Dark chocolate can actually help; it boosts serotonin levels naturally. Rain may be beyond your control, but how you support your hormones during it is very much in your hands.

Monsoon Survival Tips

If you want to keep your periods, skin, and mood relatively steady through the rains, think of it as seasonal self-care. Your body is adjusting to environmental stress, and it needs your help.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on cloudy days. Make room for gentle movement every day: yoga, stretching, or home workouts. Eat home-cooked, nutrient-dense meals and limit fried or processed snacks. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, or infused water with lemon and mint. Use mild skincare and shampoos, especially if you’re prone to acne or dandruff. Prioritize intimate hygiene, especially during your period. Get natural light exposure; even 20 minutes can help reset your hormones. Talk to someone if you're feeling overwhelmed: therapy, journaling, or a support group can work wonders.

