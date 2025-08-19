ETV Bharat / health

Monsoon Skin Care: Special Advice for Children And Seniors To Fight Skin Sensitivity And Infections

Their skin behaves differently, and the challenges they face are often underestimated (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from summer heat, but along with it comes a spike in humidity, bacterial growth, fungal infections, and skin sensitivity issues. While most people know the basics like keeping skin clean, what often gets overlooked is that children and seniors need a very different skincare approach during this season. Their skin behaves differently, and the challenges they face are often underestimated. According to Dr Amreen Basha, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist, and Cosmetologist at Olive Hospitals children and seniors need special care as for children, it's about barrier protection and gentle cleansing and for seniors it's about infection prevention and maintaining moisture balance. "Monsoon skin care isn’t just about avoiding the rain but understanding how age-specific skin physiology reacts to this season’s challenges," says Dr Basha and suggests some handy tips to battle the seasonal skin infections.

Why Monsoon Is Tricky for Skin

One of the primary reasons for skin to be more prone to infections during monsoon is high humidity it bring with. It encourages sweat retention and fungal/bacterial growth. "Sudden temperature fluctuations can cause rashes, itching, and flare-ups of existing skin conditions. Additionally, rainwater exposure often contains pollutants and microorganisms that can irritate skin," explains Dr Basha.

Children’ Skin Care in Monsoon – What Most People Miss

Children’s skin is thinner, more sensitive, and loses moisture faster. While parents focus on keeping them dry and clean, Dr Basha says they often ignore barrier protection and gentle hydration.

Focus on Barrier Repair

Many parents think moisturizers are only for winters. In reality, the monsoon’s fluctuating humidity can disrupt the skin barrier in children.

Use a light, non-greasy moisturizer with ceramides or glycerin after bath time.

Prevent Fungal Infections Early Areas like the neck folds, armpits, and diaper region trap moisture. Pro tip: Lightly dust antifungal powder (recommended by a pediatrician) in prone areas. Don’t Over-Bathe Over-bathing strips natural oils, making skin more vulnerable.

Limit to one gentle bath a day; use lukewarm water and mild, pH-balanced cleansers. Post-Rain Protocol If a child gets drenched, wash with mild cleanser ASAP to remove pollutants.

Change into 100% cotton clothes to avoid skin friction.

Watch Out for Monsoon Acne