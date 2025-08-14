Monsoon Survival Tips For Your Lungs: Learn How To Tackle Mould, Allergies and Breathing Issues In The Rainy Season

You know how we all wait for the first rains like it’s the hero’s grand entry in a Bollywood film? The smell of wet mud, chai with pakoras, romantic Instagram stories... the whole package. The monsoon season may bring cooler weather and the pleasant smell of rain, but it also brings a spike in respiratory problems. Behind the dreamy drizzle, there’s a villain plotting against your lungs.

Dripping walls, damp clothes, and puddles that refuse to go away are perfect breeding grounds for mould and allergens. That blackish-green stuff you see in the bathroom corner? It’s not “just a stain,” it’s mould, and its spores can float around your house like uninvited guests, ready to sneak into your airways. For people with asthma or COPD, it’s like adding extra speed breakers to already narrow roads; every breath becomes harder. Even if you’re generally healthy, the humid air can feel heavier, triggering allergies, sinus infections, and that irritating cough that just won’t leave.

You might think it’s just “seasonal” and ignore it until it knocks you out of your weekend plans. No, drying your clothes indoors or lighting an incense stick to cover the musty smell is not helping.

Dr. Vaibhav Kubal, Consultant Respiratory Medicine at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai says, "This time of the year often sees more asthma flare-ups, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) exacerbations, allergic rhinitis, and fungal sinus infections. The main triggers are high humidity, stagnant air, and mould growth... all of which thrive during the rains."

So while monsoon romance is great, remember: your lungs are the silent heroes of your body, and they deserve more protection than a raincoat.

Mould Is A Hidden Hazard

“Mould, in particular, is a hidden hazard. It grows in damp, dark, and poorly ventilated spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens, behind furniture, and ceiling corners. Airborne spores from moulds like Aspergillus and Penicillium can easily be inhaled indoors, worsening allergies, chronic sinusitis, and asthma. In some people, long-term exposure may even lead to allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), which is a serious lung condition,” says Dr. Kubal.

Early symptoms (such as a runny or stuffy nose, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness) are often mistaken for seasonal allergies or minor viral infections, causing delays in treatment. He advises inspecting homes for dampness, using dehumidifiers in humid rooms, improving ventilation, cleaning affected areas with antifungal solutions, and discarding visibly mouldy carpets or cushions.

Asthma And COPD Patients Beware

For people with asthma or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Dr. Kubal says, “Monsoon requires extra vigilance. Humid air can narrow the airways, while stagnant water and mould release irritants that make breathing harder.” To avoid flare-ups, he recommends continuing prescribed inhalers and medications regularly (even when feeling well) and avoiding outdoor exposure during peak humidity hours such as early mornings and late evenings. Wearing a mask outdoors can help reduce inhalation of dust, pollen, and fungal spores.

Other important steps include avoiding the drying of wet clothes indoors, steering clear of incense sticks or mosquito coils that release lung irritants, and keeping rescue inhalers or nebulizers ready at hand. Dr. Kubal also highlights the importance of vaccinations, particularly flu and pneumonia shots, to prevent infections that are more common in the rainy season.

