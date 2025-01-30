ETV Bharat / health

Walk Off The Weight: Moderate Exercise Stops Hunger in Its Tracks And Helps With Weight Loss

Let’s face it: losing weight and keeping it off can feel like a never-ending battle. You eat less, you move more, but somehow, hunger always seems to win. What if there was a way to keep your appetite in check without resorting to extreme diets or weight-loss drugs? A new study from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, might have the answer. And it’s simpler than you think.

The study published in Physiological Reports found that moderate-intensity exercise (like brisk walking, cycling, or even a light jog) can significantly influence appetite-related hormones and perceptions, especially in men with obesity. In plain terms? Moving your body at a moderate pace can help you feel less hungry and more in control of your eating habits.

How It Works

Researchers discovered that moderate exercise doesn’t just burn calories. It also tinkers with your hormones in a way that keeps hunger at bay. Specifically, it boosts the levels of hormones that make you feel full and satisfied, while dialing down the ones that scream, “Eat all the things!”

These are the same hormones that popular weight-loss drugs (like Ozempic) are designed to mimic. But unlike medication, exercise comes with a bonus package of benefits: better physical health, improved mental well-being, and zero side effects (unless you count feeling awesome as a side effect).

In a society obsessed with quick fixes like weight-loss drugs, this study shows that lifestyle changes still pack a powerful punch. As Associate Professor Timothy Fairchild, one of the study’s authors, puts it: “Lifestyle factors still have a strong and relevant role in helping people to live their healthiest life.”

Break your movement into smaller chunks (Freepik)

You don’t need a miracle pill to manage your weight. A little movement can go a long way.

6 Tips to Put This Into Practice

Ready to harness the appetite-curbing power of moderate exercise? Here’s how to get started:

1. Find Your Moderate Pace

Moderate-intensity exercise means you’re working hard enough to break a sweat but can still hold a conversation. Think brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing.