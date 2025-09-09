Mixed Response In India Over Russia's Claim Of Developing Cancer Vaccine
Oncologists in India said that it's too early to claim its efficacy following the fact that the trial was conducted only on around 48 people
Published : September 9, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As Russia claimed to have developed an mRNA-based cancer vaccine Enteromix with 100 per cent efficacy, oncologists in India gave a mixed response, with the Union Health Ministry keeping a close eye. "The development is really one of the pathbreaking things. However, the sample size is quite small. We really do not know how to really validate the vaccine, so without any proper validation, it is too early to tell anything," oncologist Dr Nihanthy Sreenath at Dr Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kolkata told ETV Bharat.
According to Dr Sreenath, the trial in Russia was a closed-loop trial. "What they have done is a closed-loop trial. It holds good results. However, we need a bigger sample size and trial. As of now, it looks progressive. But when we need to implement something on a large population, we need more data. You cannot test on a sample size of 48 when you intend to take the vaccine to the whole world."
According to Dr Sreenath, a similar process was earlier conducted in the United Kingdom as well. "Small sample size seems quite effective, but we need a lot of research," she said. Echoing the same view, another renowned oncologist from AIIMS, Delhi said that the data needs to be published in peer-reviewed journals. “Once the result of an experiment or trial is published in a peer-reviewed journal, we can go through it and find out the loopholes, if any,” said the oncologist who wished to remain anonymous.
A senior official in the health ministry told ETV Bharat that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the development. "It is too early to comment on this. However, the department of health and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are keeping a close watch on the developments," the official added.
Regarding the vaccine, a statement issued from the Russian health department stated, "The National Medical Research Radiological Centre of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation are conducting extensive scientific work in two areas at once. The first is the oncolytic vaccine Enteromix, created at NMRRC jointly with the Engelharted Institute of Molecular Biology. The drug is based on a combination of four non-pathogenic viruses that have the ability to destroy malignant cells and simultaneously activate the patient's antitumour immunity. Over the past few years, a full cycle of preclinical studies has been completed, confirming the effectiveness and safety of the drug. The anti-tumour effect varies from slowing tumour growth to its complete destruction."
According to the statement the second direction is personalised MRNA vaccines which are developed at our centre in cooperation with Gamaleya Institute. "The fundamental difference of this method lies in the individual approach based on the genetic analysis of each patient’s tumour, a unique vaccine is created that can “teach” the immune system to recognise cancer cells," the statement said.
How Can A Foreign Vaccine Come To India?
It is worth mentioning that for a foreign vaccine to get entry into India, the vaccine manufacturer needs to obtain approval from the country’s premier drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This process was streamlined for certain internationally approved vaccines, such as those approved by the US FDA or WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, which were initially exempt from mandatory prior bridging trials. The process requires demonstrating that the vaccine meets Indian safety and quality standards, and it involves an application to the CDSCO.