Mixed Response In India Over Russia's Claim Of Developing Cancer Vaccine

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As Russia claimed to have developed an mRNA-based cancer vaccine Enteromix with 100 per cent efficacy, oncologists in India gave a mixed response, with the Union Health Ministry keeping a close eye. "The development is really one of the pathbreaking things. However, the sample size is quite small. We really do not know how to really validate the vaccine, so without any proper validation, it is too early to tell anything," oncologist Dr Nihanthy Sreenath at Dr Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kolkata told ETV Bharat.

According to Dr Sreenath, the trial in Russia was a closed-loop trial. "What they have done is a closed-loop trial. It holds good results. However, we need a bigger sample size and trial. As of now, it looks progressive. But when we need to implement something on a large population, we need more data. You cannot test on a sample size of 48 when you intend to take the vaccine to the whole world."

According to Dr Sreenath, a similar process was earlier conducted in the United Kingdom as well. "Small sample size seems quite effective, but we need a lot of research," she said. Echoing the same view, another renowned oncologist from AIIMS, Delhi said that the data needs to be published in peer-reviewed journals. “Once the result of an experiment or trial is published in a peer-reviewed journal, we can go through it and find out the loopholes, if any,” said the oncologist who wished to remain anonymous.

A senior official in the health ministry told ETV Bharat that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the development. "It is too early to comment on this. However, the department of health and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are keeping a close watch on the developments," the official added.