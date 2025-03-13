ETV Bharat / health

World Kidney Day 2025: Modern Medicine Meets the Strength of a Mother’s Love As 80-year-old Woman Donates Kidney to Her Son

The successful transplant not only saved a life but also challenged conventional notions about donor eligibility.

Darshana Jain (right) with son Rajesh and Dr. HS Bhatyal (centre) at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi
Darshana Jain (right) donated her kidney to son Rajesh. Dr. HS Bhatyal (centre) conducted the challenging transplant at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

The depth of a mother’s love is something science cannot measure, and yet, medicine provides the perfect metaphor. In one of the most extraordinary cases of maternal devotion, 80-year-old Darshana Jain donated her kidney to her 59-year-old son, Rajesh, who was battling end-stage renal disease. Their story unfolded at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

For Rajesh, the past six months had been an uphill battle. His kidneys had failed, and he had been undergoing dialysis with little hope of finding a suitable donor. Then, in a turn of events that defied expectations, his mother stepped forward, willing to do whatever it took to give her son a second chance.

Miracle Transplant

Despite initial concerns about her advanced age, a thorough medical evaluation confirmed that Darshana was a suitable donor. Dr. HS Bhatyal, Senior Director & HOD - Urology & Renal Transplant, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, and his team successfully performed the kidney transplant.

The donor mother and patient-son with the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital team
The donor mother and patient-son with the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital team after the miraculous kidney transplant (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Bhatyal said, “This case highlights the possibilities of modern medicine and the indomitable spirit of a mother. Despite age being a challenge, the surgery was executed seamlessly. Darshana Jain was discharged on the fourth postoperative day, and the recipient made a remarkable recovery, being discharged on the sixth day post-transplant.”

What makes this case particularly remarkable is the larger message it delivers. It challenges long-standing assumptions about age and organ donation.

Dr. Bhatyal added: “Age alone should not be a barrier to organ donation if the donor is healthy and fully informed. This surgery sets an important precedent in the field of transplant medicine.”

World Kidney Day 2025

This remarkable transplant story comes on World Kidney Day observed on the second Thursday of March each year. The day serves to highlight the importance of kidney health, early detection of kidney disease, and the need for organ donation. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions worldwide, yet early screening and lifestyle changes can prevent progression to kidney failure. With kidney disease on the rise, a story like this underscores the vital role of kidney donors.

Breaking Barriers in Transplant Medicine

Rajesh’s successful transplant not only saved his life but also challenged conventional notions about donor eligibility. Many older adults mistakenly believe they are too old to donate, but this case proves otherwise. When carefully evaluated, older donors can safely contribute to saving lives without compromising their own health.

The significance of this case extends beyond one family’s journey—it offers hope to thousands waiting for transplants, proving that in the right medical hands, the impossible can become possible.

Read more:

  1. These Are The Early Warning Signs Your Body Shows Just Before Kidney Failure That You Should Never Ignore, Protect Your Kidneys Before It’s Too Late
  2. Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Meds Tied To Increased Risk Of Kidney And Pancreas Problems
  3. 5 Early Signs That Your Kidneys Are At Risk And How You Can Prevent It

The depth of a mother’s love is something science cannot measure, and yet, medicine provides the perfect metaphor. In one of the most extraordinary cases of maternal devotion, 80-year-old Darshana Jain donated her kidney to her 59-year-old son, Rajesh, who was battling end-stage renal disease. Their story unfolded at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

For Rajesh, the past six months had been an uphill battle. His kidneys had failed, and he had been undergoing dialysis with little hope of finding a suitable donor. Then, in a turn of events that defied expectations, his mother stepped forward, willing to do whatever it took to give her son a second chance.

Miracle Transplant

Despite initial concerns about her advanced age, a thorough medical evaluation confirmed that Darshana was a suitable donor. Dr. HS Bhatyal, Senior Director & HOD - Urology & Renal Transplant, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, and his team successfully performed the kidney transplant.

The donor mother and patient-son with the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital team
The donor mother and patient-son with the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital team after the miraculous kidney transplant (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Bhatyal said, “This case highlights the possibilities of modern medicine and the indomitable spirit of a mother. Despite age being a challenge, the surgery was executed seamlessly. Darshana Jain was discharged on the fourth postoperative day, and the recipient made a remarkable recovery, being discharged on the sixth day post-transplant.”

What makes this case particularly remarkable is the larger message it delivers. It challenges long-standing assumptions about age and organ donation.

Dr. Bhatyal added: “Age alone should not be a barrier to organ donation if the donor is healthy and fully informed. This surgery sets an important precedent in the field of transplant medicine.”

World Kidney Day 2025

This remarkable transplant story comes on World Kidney Day observed on the second Thursday of March each year. The day serves to highlight the importance of kidney health, early detection of kidney disease, and the need for organ donation. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions worldwide, yet early screening and lifestyle changes can prevent progression to kidney failure. With kidney disease on the rise, a story like this underscores the vital role of kidney donors.

Breaking Barriers in Transplant Medicine

Rajesh’s successful transplant not only saved his life but also challenged conventional notions about donor eligibility. Many older adults mistakenly believe they are too old to donate, but this case proves otherwise. When carefully evaluated, older donors can safely contribute to saving lives without compromising their own health.

The significance of this case extends beyond one family’s journey—it offers hope to thousands waiting for transplants, proving that in the right medical hands, the impossible can become possible.

Read more:

  1. These Are The Early Warning Signs Your Body Shows Just Before Kidney Failure That You Should Never Ignore, Protect Your Kidneys Before It’s Too Late
  2. Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Meds Tied To Increased Risk Of Kidney And Pancreas Problems
  3. 5 Early Signs That Your Kidneys Are At Risk And How You Can Prevent It

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD KIDNEY DAY 2025ORGAN DONATIONMAX HEALTHCAREKIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.