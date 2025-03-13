World Kidney Day 2025: Modern Medicine Meets the Strength of a Mother’s Love As 80-year-old Woman Donates Kidney to Her Son

The depth of a mother’s love is something science cannot measure, and yet, medicine provides the perfect metaphor. In one of the most extraordinary cases of maternal devotion, 80-year-old Darshana Jain donated her kidney to her 59-year-old son, Rajesh, who was battling end-stage renal disease. Their story unfolded at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

For Rajesh, the past six months had been an uphill battle. His kidneys had failed, and he had been undergoing dialysis with little hope of finding a suitable donor. Then, in a turn of events that defied expectations, his mother stepped forward, willing to do whatever it took to give her son a second chance.

Miracle Transplant

Despite initial concerns about her advanced age, a thorough medical evaluation confirmed that Darshana was a suitable donor. Dr. HS Bhatyal, Senior Director & HOD - Urology & Renal Transplant, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, and his team successfully performed the kidney transplant.

The donor mother and patient-son with the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital team after the miraculous kidney transplant (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Bhatyal said, “This case highlights the possibilities of modern medicine and the indomitable spirit of a mother. Despite age being a challenge, the surgery was executed seamlessly. Darshana Jain was discharged on the fourth postoperative day, and the recipient made a remarkable recovery, being discharged on the sixth day post-transplant.”

What makes this case particularly remarkable is the larger message it delivers. It challenges long-standing assumptions about age and organ donation.

Dr. Bhatyal added: “Age alone should not be a barrier to organ donation if the donor is healthy and fully informed. This surgery sets an important precedent in the field of transplant medicine.”

World Kidney Day 2025

This remarkable transplant story comes on World Kidney Day observed on the second Thursday of March each year. The day serves to highlight the importance of kidney health, early detection of kidney disease, and the need for organ donation. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions worldwide, yet early screening and lifestyle changes can prevent progression to kidney failure. With kidney disease on the rise, a story like this underscores the vital role of kidney donors.

Breaking Barriers in Transplant Medicine

Rajesh’s successful transplant not only saved his life but also challenged conventional notions about donor eligibility. Many older adults mistakenly believe they are too old to donate, but this case proves otherwise. When carefully evaluated, older donors can safely contribute to saving lives without compromising their own health.

The significance of this case extends beyond one family’s journey—it offers hope to thousands waiting for transplants, proving that in the right medical hands, the impossible can become possible.