5 Creative Ways To Include Mint In Your Daily Routine For Weight Loss

Incorporating mint into your diet not only adds flavor but also offers numerous benefits that can support your weight loss goals.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mint is a refreshing herb known for its cooling properties, but it can also play a key role in supporting your weight loss journey. Packed with essential nutrients and various health benefits, mint can help curb cravings, improve digestion, and even boost metabolism. Whether you enjoy it in savory dishes or beverages, mint is a versatile ingredient that can enhance your meals while aiding in your weight management goals. Clinical dietician Rachna Shah shares five ways you can include mint in your daily routine with ETV Bharat Health. So, the next time you are looking for a fresh way to enhance your meals, reach for some mint – it's a tasty, natural ally in your weight loss journey!

Mint-infused water

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Drinking water infused with mint is a simple yet effective way to promote hydration and help manage cravings. The refreshing flavor of mint can make drinking water more enjoyable. Proper hydration is crucial for weight loss as it supports digestion, curbs unnecessary snacking, and helps your body eliminate toxins. To make mint-infused water, simply add a few fresh mint leaves to a water bottle or pitcher and let it steep for a few hours.

Mint and lemon tea

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Mint and lemon tea is an excellent option for weight loss due to its ability to improve digestion and boost metabolism. Lemon aids in detoxification and provides a dose of vitamin C, while mint helps soothe the stomach and reduce bloating. Drinking this warm beverage before meals can help suppress appetite, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Simply steep a handful of fresh mint leaves in hot water and squeeze in fresh lemon juice for a refreshing, calorie-free drink.

Minty green smoothies

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Adding fresh mint to your green smoothie can elevate the flavor while supporting weight loss. Mint pairs well with ingredients like spinach, kale, and cucumber, all of which are low in calories and rich in fiber, helping you feel full longer. Mint also aids digestion, ensuring that the nutrients from your smoothie are absorbed effectively. For a minty green smoothie, blend together spinach, cucumber, a handful of mint leaves, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of honey (optional).

Mint and cucumber salad

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Mint adds a cool, refreshing kick to salads, making them more enjoyable while aiding digestion. Cucumber, when combined with mint, is particularly hydrating and low in calories, which makes it an ideal pairing for weight loss. The high water content in both ingredients helps you feel fuller without adding excess calories. For a simple mint-cucumber salad, combine thinly sliced cucumber, fresh mint leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Mint flavoured yogurt

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Adding mint to yogurt creates a delicious and healthy snack that can help curb sweet cravings. Greek yogurt, in particular, is high in protein, which helps to regulate appetite and maintain muscle mass. By mixing in fresh mint leaves or a few drops of mint extract, you can create a flavorful, guilt-free treat. For extra flavor, you can add a drizzle of honey or top with a handful of fresh berries for a nutrient-rich, weight-loss-friendly snack.

