Suffering From Cold And Cough? How To Know If It Is COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms

After COVID-19, our way to look at life has changed and so as our health and the old flue symptoms that we would treat most times with home remedies. However, after COVID-19 doctors have spoken about Long COVID-19 and now research shows there are changes of mild COVID-19 symptoms that most of us suffer from. Mild COVID-19 symptoms mean you have symptoms, but they aren't severe enough to send you to the hospital.

The symptoms of mild COVID-19 typically include a cough, fever, headache, and sore throat. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that caysed COVID) caused symptoms like a new loss of taste and smell during the pandemic. Later, the Omicron variant emerged in November 2021 and caused symptoms like runny nose, fatigue, and sneezing.

Developing mild symptoms depends on several factors like vaccination status, immunity and your surrounding. As of now, there's no clinical definition of mild COVID – much is left of the interpretation. Experts agree that mild case of COVID symptoms are not severe enough to go to the hospital. "It can be having no symptoms to take rest for a few days. Patient can be asymptomatic or some intense symptoms," says Dr. Amit Gawande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai.

Symptoms of COVID-19 with mild illness

Loss of smell or taste

Runny nose of congestion

Cough

Diarrhea

Fatigue

fever of chills

Headache or muscle and body aches

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

How long do symptoms last?

Although there's no timeline of how long the symptoms last, in some cases people with mild COVID may be asymptomatic, or develop a few symptoms that go away quickly. Others can suffer a few day and may last for 10 to 14 days.

Treatment for Mild COVID-19

To start with, it is advisable to stay home and away from others to avoid spreading the virus. Here are some ways you can treat mild COVID-19 symptoms and feel better.

Steam inhalation with vaporizer

No smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke as well

Get enough rest

Stay hydrated

Take lukewarm bath

Can mild COVID-19 become severe?