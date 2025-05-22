New Study Shows Even Mild Exercise Reduces Risk of Death After Heart Attack

Sitting is not just the new smoking, it may also be the new heart attack. At least, that’s the rather jolting suggestion of a new study published by the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed scientific journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, which finds that simply swapping 30 minutes of daily inactivity for even low-impact movements (doubles tennis, water aerobics or brisk walking) might slash your risk of dying from another heart attack in half.

This research, led by Dr. Keith Diaz at Columbia University, sounds too commonsensical to be science. Dr. Diaz and his colleagues decided to study what happens when people recovering from a cardiac event (like a heart attack or a bout of chest pain) decide not to turn into furniture afterward. The more you fidget, the better your odds. Now, you might assume that heart patients are advised to spring into action like Olympians-in-waiting. However, most are told vaguely to “get some exercise” and “move more.” But no one’s handing out medals for brisk gardening or vacuuming the living room... until now.

In this study, 609 adults aged anywhere from 21 to 96 were tracked using wrist accelerometers that measure movement in three directions: forward-and-back, side-to-side, and up-and-down. Over 30 days, their sleep, steps, and sofa hours were meticulously logged.

The results were illuminating. Those who did the least amounted to roughly two minutes of moderate activity per day and 15.6 hours of sitting. On the flip side, the more industrious movers tallied 25 minutes of moderate activity and only 11.7 hours of sedentary behaviour, proving that even 30 minutes of bustling around can be the dividing line between living and, well, not.

Swapping half an hour of couch time for light activity reduced the risk of death or another cardiac event by 50%. If you managed to wedge in something slightly more vigorous (like brisk walking or an impromptu dance in the kitchen), the risk reduction shot up to a remarkable 61%. Even sleeping for 30 more minutes instead of sitting saw a 14% drop in risk. As Dr. Diaz put it, somewhat surprised himself, “We were surprised that replacing sedentary time with sleep also lowered risk.” Sleep, he explained, is deeply restorative, especially after a body’s been through the cardiac wringer.

In the year following their hospital stays, 50 of the 609 participants (roughly 8%) experienced another cardiac event or died. But those who moved more were 2.5 times less likely to be among that unfortunate cohort. And this is the key message: you don’t need to channel your inner athlete. You don’t need to run marathons or do squats while brushing your teeth. You just need to get up.

If you think about it, this is wonderfully democratic advice. It’s not urging you to invest in a treadmill desk or learn Zumba. It’s telling you that even the humble act of not sitting down all day could literally extend your life. So here we are, armed with an accelerometer’s worth of wisdom: walk to the garbage bin, take the stairs, dust the bookshelf, or just get up and wander aimlessly for a few minutes. According to this study, the biggest difference between surviving and succumbing could come down to whether you chose to move or to marinate in your armchair.

As Dr. Diaz said, “One doesn’t have to start running marathons after a cardiovascular event to see benefits. Sitting less and moving or sleeping a little more can make a real difference.”