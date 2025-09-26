ETV Bharat / health

Migraine Awareness Week 2025: Easy Ways To Get Relief That Don't Cost A Thing

A migraine is not just a headache. If you’ve ever had one, you know it feels like someone’s gone into your skull with a hammer, then dimmed all the lights, then turned the volume up to 11. You’re not dramatic if you say it ruins your day.

Yet, the weird thing about migraines is that while there are complex medical reasons for them, sometimes the smallest, most ordinary things can either set them off. Like dehydration, for instance. We think of dehydration as something you get on a trek or when you’re stranded in the desert. But no, you can be sitting at your desk with a half-drunk cup of tea from three hours ago and you’re dehydrated. That dull ache behind your eyes? That could be your brain simply saying, “Give me some water.”

What Is Migraine Awareness Week?

Migraine Awareness Week isn’t just a random health calendar filler. It actually has roots in activism. Back in 1989, a group of migraine advocates in the US decided enough was enough. People were brushing off migraines as “just bad headaches,” when in reality they’re a full-blown neurological condition that can leave you in a dark room, unable to move, think, or even exist properly.

The first official Awareness Week rolled out in March 1990, complete with campaigns and community events. It was part education, part validation... a way of saying to migraine sufferers, “You’re not imagining this, and you’re not alone.” In the early days, the National Headache Foundation was the main cheerleader, organizing events and lobbying for recognition. Then by 1998, they even introduced themes. That year’s theme was “Making Headway in Headache Relief.” And here we are, decades later, still trying to make sure people understand that migraines aren’t just a case of “take two pills and get on with it.” They’re serious, and this awareness week exists so the world takes them that way.

As we near the end of Migraine Awareness Week, here are tips for migraine relief that sound almost too simple, but often work better than you’d think:

1. Drink Water Before You Do Anything Else

Yes, you’re tired of hearing it. You roll your eyes at wellness influencers with mason jars. But honestly, drinking a big glass of water has saved many a migraine sufferer. Migraines can be a side effect of your body being mildly dried out. Think of water as the cheapest, safest medicine you can give yourself.

2. Put Your Feet In Warm Water