Microplastic Crisis: Plastic You Throw Away Is Now In Your Heart, Brain And Baby’s Milk

New Delhi: We live in a plastic world; this is not just social commentary, but an alarming biological truth. From that steaming chai you are drinking from a takeaway cup to the “fresh” vegetables wrapped in cling film, there is an unwanted trespasser in our food, our water, and yes, our bloodstream. Microplastics are tiny, dangerous hitchhikers in the packaging of modern living.

What Are Microplastics, Anyway?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres, essentially the glitter of pollution, with less glam and far more fatal flaws. They come as either primary (like the microbeads put into face scrubs) or secondary microplastics (which are formed when larger pieces of plastic decay, like your old flip flops). They are made from common polymers like polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene (PE)—the same stuff that makes plastic bags, bottles, disposable utensils and almost every other convenience object that we don't think twice about.

From Yamuna to Your Dinner Plate

Using sediment samples from Delhi's Yamuna River, a recent Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) study reported the highest concentration of microplastics of all surveyed locations, at 800 microplastic particles per kilogram. That’s not just an environmental warning bell; it’s a blaring siren for public health. These particles are not content to just float around. They embed. In the riverbed. In fish. In crops. And finally, in you.

The Beer Bottle Problem (Yes, Even Glass Ones)

Think you’re being fancy sipping from a glass bottle? Think again. A French study recently revealed that drinks like beer, soda, and lemonade in glass bottles contain more microplastics than those in plastic bottles or cans, up to 100 particles per litre. Why? Because of the paint on the caps and microscopic friction. Basically, your glass bottle is shedding microdandruff into your drink every time you twist it open.

Water fared slightly better, with sparkling variants showing lower contamination. But still, not zero.

Ticking Cardiovascular Time Bomb?

Microplastics aren’t just stomach-churning, they may be heart-breaking. Literally.

The WHO pegs cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) as India’s top killer, responsible for 27% of total deaths in 2016. While stress and lifestyle factors are well-documented villains, scientists are now investigating whether these tiny plastic particles are playing a more insidious role in clogging your arteries.

Studies show microplastics can be found in human arteries, brain, liver, lungs, heart, and even the placenta. They cause oxidative stress and inflammation, key ingredients for developing atherosclerosis, where your arteries turn into traffic-jammed plastic highways.

Microplastics have even been found in human semen and mothers’ milk. Think about that.

In one 2024 study, people with microplastics in their carotid arteries were twice as likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or die from any cause within three years as those without. Let that statistic sink in (if your bloodstream isn’t already too clogged).

What doctors have to say:

Dr Tarun Kumar, Interventional cardiologist, Associate director of Medanta Medicity, told ETV Bharat, “Microplastics are particles smaller than 5 millimetres, and they originate from both primary and secondary sources. Primary sources include cosmetics, while secondary sources result from the degradation of larger plastic materials. These particles are extremely harmful to the human body, primarily because they trigger oxidative stress and inflammation. When oxidative stress and inflammation persist, they can increase the risk of serious health issues such as heart attacks, skin cancer, respiratory diseases like asthma, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, lung cancer, and skin irritation, including redness. In pregnant women, microplastics can disrupt endocrine function, potentially leading to miscarriages and other complications. Even before causing major illnesses, microplastics can present early warning signs such as fatigue, skin redness, irritation, gastric bloating, and gastrointestinal disturbances. Over time, they can lead to heart disease and even cancer.

He added, “As for detoxifying the body, the first and foremost step is to reduce plastic use in daily life, especially in our diet. Avoid heating food in plastic containers, refrain from using plastic for food storage, and try not to eat from plastic-wrapped or packaged items. Even glass containers can sometimes be contaminated with microplastic particles, so be cautious. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is critical. This includes avoiding canned and processed foods, increasing your intake of natural fibre, especially from chia seeds, flaxseeds, and psyllium husk, and consuming plenty of antioxidants through fruits and vegetables. Hydration is equally important, as liver health plays a key role in detoxification. Emerging research also suggests that infrared saunas may help eliminate microplastics through sweat. Other advanced techniques, like blood filtration, are being explored but are not yet widely available. Until then, adopting a clean, fibre-rich, antioxidant-loaded diet is our best defence to maintain a healthy body and minimise the toxic effects of microplastics.”

Dr. Krishan Rajbhar, Senior Consultant, Allergy Specialist, Delhi, “The burning issue today is microplastics, which have made their way from rivers into our bodies—even into mother’s milk. This has largely happened due to our careless and excessive use of plastic in daily life. Multiple studies have confirmed the presence of microplastics in human breast milk, raising serious concerns about early-life exposure. While plastics are widely used because they are cheap and easily available, their devastating long-term effects are often overlooked.

He added, "When we heat food in plastic containers or wrap hot food in plastic, harmful chemicals leach into the food and subsequently enter our bodies. Over time, these microplastics can accumulate in organs like the liver, nervous tissue, and may impair brain function or cognitive development. Alarmingly, recent research has also detected microplastics in semen samples, indicating potential links to declining fertility. Studies have further revealed that pre-term infants have nearly double the amount of microplastics per gram of body weight compared to full-term babies, highlighting a serious reproductive and developmental risk. I strongly urge the public to use plastic judiciously, or ideally, eliminate it from daily use. Plastics are not just polluting our environment, they are contaminating us as human beings.”

India’s Research Gap, and the Urgent Need to Fill It

Despite the global alarm, India has not yet conducted definitive studies on microplastic cardiotoxicity in humans. Without large cohort studies accounting for local exposure levels, diet, pollution, and lifestyle factors, the exact health burden remains speculative.

But let’s be clear: lack of data doesn’t mean lack of danger. As Vikrant Tongad, an environmental conservationist, told ETV Bharat, “This disturbing evidence of microplastics in the Yamuna is yet another reminder of how deeply our pollution crisis has penetrated, not just into our rivers, but into our bodies.”

Your Ketchup Packet Is Plotting Against You

Micro- and nanoplastics are not picky eaters; they’re everywhere. Recent studies found them in beer, canned fish, rice, tea bags, salt, take-out containers, and even deli meats. Repeated washing, exposure to sunlight, and even opening and closing plastic bottles shed these particles into the contents.

In one study, washing a melamine bowl 100 times led to a significant release of microplastics. And every time you tear open that juice box or uncap that bottle of soda, you’re contributing to the spread.

Toxic Toppings: The Chemicals You Didn’t Order

It’s not just the plastics themselves; over 3,600 chemicals leach into food during processing, packaging, and storage. Of these, 79 are known to cause cancer, endocrine disruption, and genetic mutations. That innocent-looking cling wrap is now starting to feel like biohazard tape.

David Andrews from the Environmental Working Group said, “This study should raise alarm bells. What’s less clear, and deeply concerning, is just how significant food packaging is as a source of exposure.”

Yamuna’s Microplastic Crisis: The Local Face of a Global Catastrophe

Rajesh Paul, another environmentalist, says, “The presence of 800 microplastic particles per kilogram in Yamuna's sediment is not just an environmental red flag, it’s a public health emergency.”

Manu Singh warns of deeper implications, “Microplastics in human tissues, including breast milk, suggest endocrine disruption, carcinogenicity, and immunotoxicity. Yet India has no formal regulatory thresholds. That’s a dangerous gap.”

Nature’s Detox: How Okra and Fenugreek Might Save Us

Hope grows in curious places. Like your sabziwala’s cart. Scientists have found that sticky plant extracts from okra and fenugreek can remove up to 90% of microplastics from polluted water.

Rajani Srinivasan and her team dried these extracts into powders and found they outperform synthetic polymers like polyacrylamide. In real-world tests from Texas water bodies:

Okra worked best in the ocean water

Fenugreek excels in groundwater

A 1:1 mix performed best in freshwater

“Utilising these plant-based extracts in water treatment will remove microplastics and other pollutants without introducing additional toxic substances,” says Srinivasan.

Let that sink in: the same slime that thickens your bhindi sabzi could clean your drinking water.

What Can You Do (Apart from Panicking)?

While you can’t entirely plastic-proof your life, here are some damage-control steps:

Carry reusable cloth bags

Switch to stainless steel or glass bottles

Say no to single-use plastic cutlery

Don’t microwave food in plastic containers

Read food labels for packaging info

Also, yell at your local representative. Seriously.

As Deeney, an environmental expert, puts it, “We need systemic action to reduce plastics production and pollution. Individual efforts alone won’t solve this.”

Treaty on the Table

This August, at the INC-5.2 summit in Geneva, the treaty drafting committee is expected to finalise the world’s first Global Plastic Treaty. More than 175 nations will be discussing a legally binding instrument to combat global plastic pollution. Meanwhile, India itself foresaw the imminent plastic pollution crisis and has enacted a ban on single-use plastics since 2022 (while promoting the 3Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle), yet the widespread adoption of these plastic reduction techniques remains inconsistent, and consumers are often oblivious to it.

According to S. N. Mishra, Professor at TERI SAS, “The Yamuna is a flowing sewerage nowadays. Fish mistake microplastics for food, and microplastics end up in our bodies. This causes hormonal disruption, inflammation, and possibly cancer.”

While there are necessary systemic interventions, individuals can contribute by:

Avoid heating food in plastic food containers

Restricting the amount of ultraprocessed packaged foods they consume

Using metal or ceramic containers

Supporting environmentally conscious brands

Joining together with citizen groups and/or NGOs to advocate for progressive policies like expectations for brands, or increased emphasis on systematic plastic reduction.

Microplastic contamination is not a potentiality on the timeline in the future; it is a current historical health crisis that is ongoing. As the production of plastic dramatically increases, the burden on our bodies and ecosystems increases proportionally. We can no longer look at plastic pollution as primarily a waste management issue, but instead we need to treat this emergent concern as the public health disaster that it is.

ViKrant Tongad reminds us of the seriousness of the crisis: “We are already in the crisis. The time to act was yesterday."

Read more: Your Favourite Chewing Gum Is Secretly Coating Your Mouth with Microplastics: Study