ETV Bharat / health

Mental Health Survey Highlights Top Concerns For Urban Indians, Relationship Issues And Anxiety

A recent analysis of over 100,000 calls to the Mpower mental health helpline, conducted by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, sheds light on the evolving mental health landscape in India. Released to mark the helpline's 9th anniversary, the survey identifies relationship issues and anxiety as the leading concerns among callers, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by individuals across urban regions.

According to the survey, relationship issues account for 33% of calls, followed by anxiety (23%), depression (20%), stress (16%), and psychiatric disorders (8%). The majority of callers (74%) fall in the 18-40 age range, with a gender split of 60% male and 40% female.

City-specific trends highlight unique regional stressors.

Mumbai leads with 42% of total calls, where relationship problems (34%), anxiety (23%), and depression (21%) are the primary issues.

In Delhi, 38% of calls are related to relationship concerns, with anxiety (22%) and depression (18%) following closely. Interestingly, Delhi’s gender disparity is notable, with 60% of callers being male.