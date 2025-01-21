ETV Bharat / health

Mental Health Survey Highlights Top Concerns For Urban Indians, Relationship Issues And Anxiety

A growing number of Indians are seeking mental health support, with Mumbai leading in the number of people reaching out for help.

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

A recent analysis of over 100,000 calls to the Mpower mental health helpline, conducted by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, sheds light on the evolving mental health landscape in India. Released to mark the helpline's 9th anniversary, the survey identifies relationship issues and anxiety as the leading concerns among callers, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by individuals across urban regions.

According to the survey, relationship issues account for 33% of calls, followed by anxiety (23%), depression (20%), stress (16%), and psychiatric disorders (8%). The majority of callers (74%) fall in the 18-40 age range, with a gender split of 60% male and 40% female.

City-specific trends highlight unique regional stressors.

Mumbai leads with 42% of total calls, where relationship problems (34%), anxiety (23%), and depression (21%) are the primary issues.

In Delhi, 38% of calls are related to relationship concerns, with anxiety (22%) and depression (18%) following closely. Interestingly, Delhi’s gender disparity is notable, with 60% of callers being male.

Bengaluru demonstrates a more balanced gender ratio (49% male, 51% female), with relationship issues (27%) and anxiety (26%) dominating the conversations.

Pune and Kolkata report higher proportions of younger callers aged 18-25, highlighting academic and career-related pressures in these cities. Relationship issues are especially prevalent in Kolkata, making up 45% of the city’s calls.

Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist and Head of the Mpower Helpline, commented on the findings:

“The data highlights the multifaceted nature of mental health challenges across India. While anxiety and relationship concerns are common, each city reflects unique stressors influenced by its social and cultural environment. Addressing these insights is vital for crafting targeted interventions and enhancing access to mental health resources.”

The survey underscores the need for tailored mental health strategies that address the specific challenges of different cities and demographics.

