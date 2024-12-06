Mind Matters: Why Mental Health Integration In Schools Is Crucial For Children's Success

In the race for academic achievements and extracurricular victories, one vital aspect often gets overlooked in schools: mental health. As children navigate the challenges of growing up — balancing studies, relationships, and personal growth — their emotional well-being becomes a cornerstone for success.

A recent QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness Report 2024 reveals key factors that influence happiness, mental health, and well-being within academic environments. This extensive survey gathered responses from 160,710 students and 20,768 faculty members across 108 educational institutions in 16 states and 1 Union Territory of India. The survey explores various dimensions of well-being, equipping educational institutions with actionable insights to foster positive, inclusive, and supportive environments for both students and faculty.

"Education is not just about imparting knowledge, but about nurturing joy, resilience, and compassion. By fostering emotional well-being and mindful growth, institutions can create a culture that supports not only the intellect but also the heart and soul of every student and educator," says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who released the report last month.

Essential Strategy For Kids To Thrive

While including mindfulness and emotional wellbeing of students is paramount to nurture healthy generations, it is important to integrate mental health support into educational institutions. More than a progressive idea, it is an essential strategy to teach resilience, enhance learning outcomes, and create a supportive environment where every child can thrive. And this can be done through integrating mental health coaching and guidance in schools at elementary level.

Aishwarya Rao, Director at The Vivekalaya Group of Institutions says integrating mental health coaching in schools bridges the gap between students' challenges and effective solutions, ensuring that their concerns are addressed with care. "As educators, it is our responsibility to recognise these challenges and provide the necessary support, as mental health is just as critical as physical health in a child’s development," says Rao.

To incorporate mental health coaching, schools can organise sessions on emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and open discussions about mental well-being. "Training teachers to identify early signs of stress or anxiety and equipping them with appropriate tools fosters a nurturing environment," she adds. Dr. Sunita Gandhi, founder and educationist of DEVI Sansthan and chief academic strategist at City Montessori School in Lucknow also agrees that school can be a stressful place with competition, and pressure of scoring well in exams.

"Schools must prioritise creating a culture of care where students feel seen, heard, and supported. This enables them to manage stress, build healthier relationships, and enhance their focus on learning," says Dr. Gandhi and explains that schools should focus on fostering the emotional and psychological well-being of every child.

Correlation Between Academics And Emotions

Studies show that emotionally healthy children perform better academically. Mental health programs equip students with coping mechanisms to manage stress, focus better, and stay motivated. Schools are the first social environment where children display behavioral patterns. Integrating mental health support allows for early detection of issues like anxiety, depression, or learning disabilities, ensuring timely intervention.

While introducing mental health coaching is essential in every school, it is also important to understand the needs of each child. Observing certain behaviours can help teachers identify if the child needs professional guidance. Dr. Sonal Anand, psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road, Mumbai states that one of the most important signs is change in behaviour, "like being more quiet / less answering/ avoiding interaction or avoiding eye contact or increase in irritability."

Some children, she says, might be going through Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, ADHD related problems so they might seem too active, might have difficulty in sitting or following instructions, act impulsively like answering out of turn, or break the line and could find it very difficult to wait for their turn . "Some kids could have the inattention part of ADHD and could look lost when multitasking or find it difficult to keep up in class because of low focus," notes Dr. Anand.

Another aspect that Dr. Anand points out is kids facing bullying at school or home or are the victims of cyber bullying. "They might seem anxious, on the edge or frankly sad and prone to crying in class. Learning disorders are also an issue with some kids – reading and writing issues, struggling with word pronunciations, simple spellings or conceptualising mathematics should be looked out for," she warns.

It is true that teaching children how to identify and regulate their emotions helps them develop resilience. Emotional intelligence is a key life skill that fosters better relationships, decision-making, and self-awareness. "By normalising conversations about mental health in schools, we can break the stigma. When children grow up understanding the importance of mental health, they are more likely to seek help when needed," says Dr Gandhi.

What schools should do to enhance mindfulness and happiness among children

Introducing age-appropriate lessons on emotional well-being, stress management, and empathy can be transformative.

Every school should have trained professionals who can provide individual or group counseling.

Schools should foster environments where students feel safe to express themselves without fear of judgment.

Educators must be trained to recognise signs of mental distress and respond with compassion and resources.

Collaboration with families and community resources ensures a holistic approach to mental health support.

Outcomes of integrating mental health counselling in schools