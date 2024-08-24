Men With High-Risk HPV At Increased Risk Of Fertility Problems, Study Finds

Hyderabad: A recent study has revealed that men infected with a high-risk variant of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) may face significant fertility issues, particularly due to an increased presence of dead sperm cells. The research, conducted by scientists from the National University of Cordoba in Argentina, suggests that this condition could hinder these men from fathering children.

HPV is widely known for causing cervical cancer in women, but it also affects men. The virus, which is primarily transmitted through sexual contact, exists in two forms: high-risk and low-risk. The high-risk variant is known to lead to various types of cancers, while the low-risk variant typically causes non-cancerous growths.

Study Overview and Findings

The study involved 205 adult male participants whose sperm quality was analyzed. Among them, 39 were found to be infected with HPV. Of these, 20 had the high-risk variant, seven had the low-risk variant, and the specific virus variant in 12 participants could not be identified. These 39 individuals were then compared with 43 men who tested negative for HPV.

The results indicated a troubling pattern among those with the high-risk variant of HPV. Researchers found that the sperm cells in these individuals were more prone to damage, primarily due to oxidative stress. This stress leads to the excessive production of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), which in turn damages the outer layer of sperm cells. The damage can result in cracks in the genetic material of the sperm, ultimately leading to cell death.

Implications for Men's Health

These findings highlight a critical, yet often overlooked, aspect of men's reproductive health. The high-risk variant of HPV not only increases the risk of cancer but also poses a significant threat to male fertility. The study underscores the importance of addressing HPV infections in men, both to prevent the spread of the virus and to mitigate its potential impact on fertility.

Men who are concerned about their fertility or who suspect they may have been exposed to HPV are encouraged to seek medical advice and testing. Early detection and management of HPV can play a crucial role in maintaining reproductive health and preventing long-term complications.