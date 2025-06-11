5 Celebs Who Are Giving Major Wellness Goals To All Men | Men's Health Week Special

Let’s be honest. For most of us growing up, the idea of a “fit guy” in India was simple: he had to have muscles like Salman Khan or dance like Hrithik Roshan. Health was something our dads spoke about when they got cholesterol reports. But the definition of male health is shifting. We are moving beyond six-pack abs and protein shakes to something more holistic.

From martial arts to mental peace, plant-based diets to lifelong fitness, here are five Indian men who are redefining masculinity and health for the rest of us. These aren't your average gym bros; these are real role models who combine discipline, self-awareness, and a balanced approach to life.

1. Vidyut Jammwal

Let’s start with the obvious. If there was ever a desi version of Bruce Lee, it would be Vidyut Jammwal. Known for doing his own stunts and defying gravity in action sequences, Vidyut is not your regular action hero. The action star is a trained Kalaripayattu martial artist, and his fitness philosophy goes way beyond the gym. It’s about agility, control, focus, and connecting the mind with the body.

Vidyut often trains barefoot in nature, uses animal movement patterns to stay mobile, and constantly talks about discipline being a lifestyle. He says in his social media post, “Fitness is not about having a good body; it's about being strong, functional, and fearless.”

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli didn’t just change the way India plays cricket. He changed the way Indian men think about food and fitness. Once known for his Butter Chicken obsession, Kohli transformed his diet and mindset. He is now a vegan athlete who says giving up meat helped him become lighter, faster, and more focused. His diet is high in protein (plant-based sources like tofu, legumes, and nuts), clean carbs, and no sugar. His workouts combine strength training, cardio, and mobility. And yes, he still plays at full throttle while fielding like a panther at long-on.

3. Suniel Shetty

If you’re in your 20s and still waking up with a sore back, meet Suniel Shetty. At 62, the actor-producer is still climbing mountains, doing push-ups on one arm, and running a fitness empire. But what sets Shetty apart is that he’s never been flashy about his body. He promotes clean eating, yoga, daily discipline, and a strong mental game. No wonder he is ageing in reverse.

He avoids processed food, eats on time, and believes in “ghar ka khana”. In interviews, he talks about the power of sleep, hydration, and emotional balance. He’s also vocal about how consistency beats intensity... something every modern man should remember in the era of quick fixes.

4. Milind Soman

India's first male supermodel ran a marathon barefoot, in a dhoti, and then casually did 30 push-ups just because he felt like it. A supermodel turned ultra-marathoner, Milind is the poster boy of sustainable wellness. He doesn’t rely on supplements, doesn’t obsess over macros, and doesn’t even wear shoes while running.

He eats simple Maharashtrian food, swims in cold water, runs long distances, and promotes a body-positive, nature-loving lifestyle. Milind also speaks openly about mental fitness and not giving in to toxic masculinity.

5. Riteish Deshmukh

Yes, Riteish Deshmukh. When he’s not running marathons, Riteish represents a different kind of health: emotional wellness. As an actor, entrepreneur, and hands-on dad, he talks openly about managing stress, balancing work and family, and staying grounded. He does yoga, eats home-cooked meals, and often shares relatable content on mental wellness, making him the poster boy for emotionally aware men. His honesty about fatherhood, love, and real-life pressures makes him the healthiest kind of man: self-aware and emotionally intelligent.

What these men teach us is simple: being healthy isn't about being macho. It’s about being mindful, consistent, and open to change. Whether it's the protein you choose, the exercise you commit to, or the feelings you talk about, every little choice counts.

So this Men’s Health Week, ditch the stereotypes. You don’t need a gym selfie or a six-pack to be fit. You just need to care for your body, your mind, and your future.