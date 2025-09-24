ETV Bharat / health

Eating More Beans & Legumes, And Cutting Down On Meat Could Boost Men’s Health

Most men eat far more red and processed meat than recommended. Too much red and processed meat (think beef, pork, sausages, and cold cuts) is linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Legumes, on the other hand, are packed with protein, fibre, and nutrients, making them a strong substitute for meat. The only catch is they don’t naturally contain vitamin B12, which comes from animal foods.

BeanMan Study

In a new study at the University of Helsinki in Finland, researchers followed 102 working-age men over six weeks, splitting them into two groups:

Meat Group: Ate about 760 gm of red and processed meat weekly (the average for Finnish men). That made up about 25% of their total protein.

Legume Group: Ate foods made from peas and faba beans for about 20% of their total protein. They were also allowed just 200 gm of meat per week (roughly two small portions), which matches the “planetary health diet” recommendations.

Both groups otherwise ate their usual diets, but they didn’t consume any extra beans, beef, pork, sausages, or cold cuts beyond what was provided for the study. This research, nicknamed the BeanMan study, is part of the Leg4Life project (Legumes for Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Life), funded by the Research Council of Finland.

The legume group saw the biggest improvements: