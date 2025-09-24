Eating More Beans & Legumes, And Cutting Down On Meat Could Boost Men’s Health
A new study from the University of Helsinki found that partially swapping red and processed meat for beans can have big health benefits for men.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST
Most men eat far more red and processed meat than recommended. Too much red and processed meat (think beef, pork, sausages, and cold cuts) is linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Legumes, on the other hand, are packed with protein, fibre, and nutrients, making them a strong substitute for meat. The only catch is they don’t naturally contain vitamin B12, which comes from animal foods.
BeanMan Study
In a new study at the University of Helsinki in Finland, researchers followed 102 working-age men over six weeks, splitting them into two groups:
Meat Group: Ate about 760 gm of red and processed meat weekly (the average for Finnish men). That made up about 25% of their total protein.
Legume Group: Ate foods made from peas and faba beans for about 20% of their total protein. They were also allowed just 200 gm of meat per week (roughly two small portions), which matches the “planetary health diet” recommendations.
Both groups otherwise ate their usual diets, but they didn’t consume any extra beans, beef, pork, sausages, or cold cuts beyond what was provided for the study. This research, nicknamed the BeanMan study, is part of the Leg4Life project (Legumes for Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Life), funded by the Research Council of Finland.
The legume group saw the biggest improvements:
- Weight loss: They dropped about 1 kilo (2.2 pounds) on average, compared to just 300 grams in the meat group.
- Cholesterol: Their total cholesterol and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels went down significantly.
- Heart health: The changes point to lower risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Researchers expected better cholesterol numbers thanks to the healthier fats in beans, but the weight loss was a surprise. “We didn’t ask participants to lose weight, only to swap some foods,” said Professor Anne-Maria Pajari. “Still, the legume group lost more weight than the meat group.”
Nutrient Check
Cutting back on red meat did lower vitamin B12 intake for the legume group, but their levels stayed in the safe range. Interestingly, they also got more iron than the meat group. Iodine intake stayed the same across both groups.
“In a trial setting, participants often monitor their eating more closely, which may contribute to weight loss. But in this study, despite its relatively short duration, the legume group lost significantly more weight than the meat group. We didn’t encourage the participants to lose weight, but asked them to continue eating as before, apart from consuming the foods we provided,” says Professor of Molecular Nutrition Anne-Maria Pajari of the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry.
But she cautioned that more research is needed to understand the effects of plant-heavy diets on children, older adults, and other vulnerable groups.
Practical, Sustainable Shift
The good news is that participants in the legume group didn’t struggle to stick to the plan. The bean-based foods were easy to cook, and researchers even provided recipes to make meals more appealing. “This shows that small, realistic changes (like adding peas, beans, and lentils) can improve health and support a more sustainable food system,” Pajari said.
Reference:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-025-03783-x
Read more:
- Navratri 2025: Why Balanced Eating Is Important This Festive Season, And What Your Plate Should Look Like
- What Are Adaptogens And Why They Could Be The Answer To Stress, Sleep, And Digestion Troubles
- Give A Modern Twist To Your 'Vrat Ka Khana' This Navratri With These Indulgent Fasting-Friendly Recipes