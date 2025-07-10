Mayo Clinic Creates AI Tool That Can Accurately Spot Infections In Surgery Wounds Only From Patient Photos

The Mayo Clinic has developed a smart new tool using artificial intelligence (AI) that can detect infections in surgical wounds just by analyzing photos sent by patients after surgery. This breakthrough could change how people are cared for after operations, especially those recovering at home. The system was trained on over 20,000 images from more than 6,000 patients across nine Mayo Clinic hospitals and was detailed in a recent study published in Annals of Surgery.

How It Works

The system uses artificial intelligence (AI), which means it learns how to make decisions like a human by looking at lots of examples. Here's what it does:

Checks if the photo actually shows a surgical wound.

Decides whether that wound looks infected.

It’s like giving the computer eyes (and a bit of a brain) to help doctors keep track of healing wounds without needing the patient to come into the hospital.

According to Dr. Cornelius Thiels, one of the surgeons behind the project, “We created this tool because many patients recover at home now, and checking wounds in person takes time. This AI tool could help doctors respond more quickly if something looks wrong.”

For patients, this might mean faster peace of mind or early warning signs if something is wrong. For healthcare providers, especially in rural or resource-limited areas, the tool offers a way to focus attention where it’s most urgently needed. Currently, when patients upload photos of their healing wounds to an online portal, doctors or nurses must manually review them. This can delay care, especially if infections aren't spotted quickly. The new AI tool automates this process, helping doctors prioritize which patients may need immediate attention. The project was supported by the Dalio Philanthropies Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Enablement Award and the Simons Family Career Development Award in Surgical Innovation.

How Good Is It?

The AI tool uses a model called Vision Transformer, and it’s pretty smart:

It correctly spotted surgical wounds in photos 94% of the time. It spotted signs of infection with strong accuracy; measured as 81% area under the curve (AUC), which is a technical way of saying it performs well. It worked equally well for patients from different backgrounds, which is important because some AI tools have been known to favour certain groups over others.

Dr. Hojjat Salehinejad, another senior member of the team, believes this could fundamentally change how post-surgical follow-ups are done. The researchers are now working on real-world trials to see how well the system performs in day-to-day clinical settings.

Source:

https://journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/abstract/9900/imaging_based_surgical_site_infection_detection.1357.aspx