Mathuradas Doctors Remove 3 Kilos Of Hair From Woman's Stomach

Jodhpur: A 3 kg hair clump was removed from the stomach of a woman through surgery at the city's Mathuradas Mathur Hospital. Dr. Dinesh Dutt Sharma of the surgery department first examined the 28-year-old woman on her complaint of stomach ache and then after confirming the presence of a hair clump in the stomach, it was removed through surgery. Dr Sharma said that the woman was suffering from stomach ache, vomiting, lack of appetite and heaviness in the stomach for the last three years.

On this, gastrologist Dr Sunil Dadhich did her endoscopy, in which it was found that there was a hair clump in her stomach. In such a situation, it needed to be removed immediately and finally, a 3 kg hair clump was removed from the woman's stomach through surgery. At the same time, it was found in the case history that the woman had a habit of eating hair. Also, she had less hair on her head.

Also, during endoscopy, a large amount of hair was seen in the stomach, due to which the patient did not feel hungry and vomited after eating anything. Apart from this, the patient's weight was also decreasing rapidly. Despite all this, the most important thing was that the woman was completely mentally healthy.

In such a situation, the question was why did she eat hair. Dr Sharma said that this operation of the patient was done free of cost under the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana. The team that operated included Dr Parang Aseri, Dr Vishal Yadav, Dr Kunal Chitara, Dr Akshay, and Dr Shweta and from the anesthesia team, Dr Geeta Singaria, Dr Gayatri Tanwar, Dr Rishabh, Dr Preksha, from nursing, Rekha Panwar, Sumitra Chaudhary and Rohini.

Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma and his team successfully completed this complex operation. The complication in this operation was that the bunch of hair was so much that it was a big challenge to take it out from a small incision in the stomach. This clump of hair had completely blocked the stomach and the duodenum, the initial part of the small intestine.

Know what is Trichophagia:

Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma said that there is a disease in patients, which is called Trichophagia. In this, the patient gets into the habit of eating hair. In such a situation, hair starts collecting in the patient's alimentary canal, due to which a bunch of hair is formed in the stomach and this is called Tricho bezoar. The human alimentary canal does not have the ability to digest hair, due to which these hairs collect and turn into a big clump. This disease is generally more common in mentally weak, deranged and abnormally behaving women, whose age is between 15 to 25 years.