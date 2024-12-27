What Led To The Demise of Dr Manmohan Singh? Health Challenges Faced By India’s Former PM

Dr Manmohan Singh left an indelible mark on the nation’s political and economic landscape. The veteran statesman breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, leaving the country in mourning.
Dedicated To Service Despite Health Struggles
Born on September 26, 1932, Dr Singh overcame numerous health issues throughout his life while maintaining a calm and composed demeanour. Even during his tenure as Prime Minister, questions about his health occasionally surfaced, but he continued to fulfill his duties with unwavering dedication and integrity.
He Had 5 Bypass Surgeries
Dr Singh’s history of heart-related ailments dates back to 1990, when he underwent his first bypass surgery due to cardiac complications. In 2004, he had an angioplasty, and in 2009, he underwent another major cardiac procedure. During this operation, conducted by renowned cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr. Ramakant Panda in Mumbai, he had five bypass grafts.
Why Are Bypass Surgeries Performed?
A bypass surgery is conducted when coronary arteries become narrowed or blocked, restricting blood flow to the heart. The procedure involves creating an alternative pathway for blood and oxygen to flow to the heart muscle, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks and other complications.
He Was Living With Diabetes
Dr Singh was a diabetic for many years, which required him to pay close attention to his diet and undergo regular health check-ups. Managing diabetes was a critical part of his health regimen, as it has a significant impact on overall cardiovascular health.
He Battled COVID-19 At 88
In April 2021, Dr Singh was admitted to AIIMS after contracting COVID-19 at the age of 88. Despite his advanced age and underlying health conditions, he showed remarkable resilience and recovered from the infection within a short time.
Respiratory Issues In His Final Days
According to media reports, Dr Singh was suffering from respiratory complications in his final days, which made breathing increasingly difficult. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and despite the best efforts of the medical team at AIIMS, he passed away on December 26, 2024.
