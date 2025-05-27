ETV Bharat / health

Aam Aadmi’s Guide to Over a Dozen Mango Varieties, And How to Identify Them

For most of us, summer means mango season. India is home to over 1,500 types of mangoes, and each region has its favourites. From the sunshine-yellow Alphonso of Maharashtra to the green-when-ripe Langra of Varanasi, the variety is mind-blowing. Every mango looks, smells, and tastes a bit different. Some are great for pickles, others perfect for desserts, and a few are best eaten with juice dripping down your elbows. Here's your go-to guide on what’s what.

1. Alphonso

Small to medium in size, golden yellow with a reddish blush on top. Alphonso or Hapus mangoes are grown in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Devgad. Soft, rich, and aromatic. Often the priciest mango around.

Alphonso / Hapus mangoes from Maharashtra (Getty Images)

2. Sundarja

This mango from Madhya Pradesh is sweet and has a historic touch, it even appeared on a postage stamp in 1968. Created in Rewa in 1885, it’s smooth, pretty, and delicious.

3. Sindhura

Great for milkshakes. Reddish skin with bright yellow pulp. Sweet with a slight tang. Popular in South India.

4. Banganapalli / Safeda

Big mangoes from Andhra Pradesh. They are pale yellow, few black spots. Oval-shaped and mildly sweet. Rich in Vitamin A and C.

Banganapalli / Safeda mangoes from Andhra Pradesh (Getty Images)

5. Neelam

Smaller, orange-toned mangoes with a strong scent. Common across India, but best ones come from Andhra Pradesh.

6. Fazli

Massive mangoes; they can weigh over a kilo. Full of pulp and mild sweetness. Used for preserves and pickles.

7. Dasheri

Long, yellow mangoes from Uttar Pradesh with peach-coloured, fibre-free flesh. Famous in Lucknow and nearby areas.

8. Chausa

Best enjoyed by sucking. Bright yellow, very juicy, and sweet. Introduced by Sher Shah Suri in North India the 1500s.