Aam Aadmi’s Guide to Over a Dozen Mango Varieties, And How to Identify Them

The next time you're at a fruit stall or scrolling through online fruit apps, use this guide to pick like a pro.

Mangoes
India’s love affair with mangoes is the stuff of legends (Getty Images)
Published : May 27, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

For most of us, summer means mango season. India is home to over 1,500 types of mangoes, and each region has its favourites. From the sunshine-yellow Alphonso of Maharashtra to the green-when-ripe Langra of Varanasi, the variety is mind-blowing. Every mango looks, smells, and tastes a bit different. Some are great for pickles, others perfect for desserts, and a few are best eaten with juice dripping down your elbows. Here's your go-to guide on what’s what.

1. Alphonso

Small to medium in size, golden yellow with a reddish blush on top. Alphonso or Hapus mangoes are grown in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Devgad. Soft, rich, and aromatic. Often the priciest mango around.

Alphonso / Hapus mangoes
Alphonso / Hapus mangoes from Maharashtra (Getty Images)

2. Sundarja

This mango from Madhya Pradesh is sweet and has a historic touch, it even appeared on a postage stamp in 1968. Created in Rewa in 1885, it’s smooth, pretty, and delicious.

3. Sindhura

Great for milkshakes. Reddish skin with bright yellow pulp. Sweet with a slight tang. Popular in South India.

4. Banganapalli / Safeda

Big mangoes from Andhra Pradesh. They are pale yellow, few black spots. Oval-shaped and mildly sweet. Rich in Vitamin A and C.

Banganapalli / Safeda mangoes
Banganapalli / Safeda mangoes from Andhra Pradesh (Getty Images)

5. Neelam

Smaller, orange-toned mangoes with a strong scent. Common across India, but best ones come from Andhra Pradesh.

6. Fazli

Massive mangoes; they can weigh over a kilo. Full of pulp and mild sweetness. Used for preserves and pickles.

7. Dasheri

Long, yellow mangoes from Uttar Pradesh with peach-coloured, fibre-free flesh. Famous in Lucknow and nearby areas.

8. Chausa

Best enjoyed by sucking. Bright yellow, very juicy, and sweet. Introduced by Sher Shah Suri in North India the 1500s.

9. Langra

Green even when ripe. Oval-shaped, juicy, and full of flavour. Langra from Varanasi is named after a lame farmer who first grew it.

Langra mangoes
Langra mangoes from Varanasi (Getty Images)

10. Mankurad

Popular in Goa, Mankurad is medium in size, contains little fibre, but is very sweet. Locals prefer this over Alphonso.

11. Malgoa / Mulgoba

Big, round, thick-skinned, juicy mangoes from Tamil Nadu. Mostly found in Salem. Excellent pulp for smoothies and desserts.

12. Rumani

Green-yellow skin, juicy and mildly sweet mangoes from Tamil Nadu again. High in carotenoids (good for eyes and skin). Great for jams and desserts.

13. Kesar

Named after saffron for its colour and smell. Sweet and fragrant. Grown mostly in Junagadh and around Ahmedabad.

Kesar mangoes
Kesar mangoes (Getty Images)

14. Kilichundan

Large mango with a beak-like tip from Kerala. Greenish-yellow, used in curries and pickles.

15. Gulab Khaas

Small mango from North India with a rosy flavour and reddish skin. Great for desserts due to its non-fibrous pulp.

16. Himsagar

Medium mango, soft creamy flesh. Ideal for shakes. Very sweet and fragrant. Found in Murshidabad and Odisha.

17. Kishan Bhog

From the Nawabi lands of Murshidabad. Juicy and slightly tangy. Available in early summer.

18. Malda

Also called the King of Mangoes in Bihar. Thin skin, sweet-sour pulp, non-fibrous. Amazing for chutneys.

How to Enjoy These Mangoes

  • Eat fresh: Just peel and eat (or slice and chill in the fridge for a cold treat).
  • Make smoothies: Great with Kesar, Rumani, or Himsagar.
  • Add to salads: Use firm mangoes like Kilichundan or Langra.
  • Blend into milkshakes: Try Sindhura, Hapus, or Banganapalli.
  • Cook into chutneys or pickles: Go for Langra, Kilichundan, or Malda.
  • Desserts: Gulab Khaas, Kesar, and Rumani are winners.

