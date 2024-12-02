Mandaviya Raps Delhi, West Bengal Govts For Not Implementing Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday vehemently criticised the Delhi and West Bengal Governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and said that the Delhi government is more interested in liquor sales than the health of its citizens.
“It was unfortunate that states like Delhi and West Bengal are not implementing the scheme even after repeated requests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and letters from the Centre,” he said at a press conference here. Stating that there could be political differences in a democracy, Mandaviya said, “Public welfare works must be prioritised in India’s federal democratic set-up for the welfare of all.”
There should not be any politics over health schemes, he added. Mandaviya added that the Centre has expanded health coverage for all 70 years and above irrespective of their income status under AB-PMJAY.
“The Government of India has written to the Delhi government urging it to implement the scheme, but the Delhi government is more interested in liquor sales and excise policy. They should rather focus on the health of the citizens and for that, it is important that the scheme is implemented in the national capital,” said Mandaviya, who was the former health minister.
He added that the Centre has expanded health coverage for all 70 years and above irrespective of their income status under AB-PMJAY. Mandaviya gave the statement a week after the Delhi High Court sought the Delhi government’s view on a plea by Delhi’s BJP MPs seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.
Highlighting his government’s achievements in the health sector, Mandaviya said that the number of medical colleges and medical seats has also increased.
“The number of medical colleges in 2014 was 387, which has increased to 780. Similarly, the number of MBBS seats was 51,000 in 2014, which went up to 1.18 lakh in the last 10 years,” said Mandaviya. "There was a 134 per cent increase in the number of PG seats as well. The number was 31,000 in 2014, which went up to 73,000 in 2024,” he pointed out.
The number of AIIMS has also increased from 6 in 2014 to 22 in 2024. “In all, 12 AIIMS are already working and development of the remaining is in progress,” said Mandaviya.
Mandaviya said that his government has been striving for the development of the country’s health sector. “Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on six parameters to make health accessible for all.
“There should be a skilled workforce, best infrastructure, R&D in medicine, research and production in medical devices, diagnostics should be cheaper and medical equipment should be manufactured in India,” he said.
Mandaviya stated that his government has enhanced research and production of drugs to treat orphan diseases. "There are 13 types of diseases affecting fewer than five lakh people in India, known as orphan diseases. The medicines for these diseases were previously very expensive. However, through extensive research, our scientists and pharmaceutical manufacturers have developed these medicines, significantly reducing their cost," Mandaviya said.
Mandaviya also hailed his government’s efforts to send export nurses to foreign countries. “Following request from the government of Japan, a batch of 35 nurses have already reached Japan after learning proper Japanese language,” Mandaviya informed. He said that two more batches in the Northeast are gearing up to go to Japan.
