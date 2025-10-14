ETV Bharat / health

Maldives Becomes World's First Country To Achieve ‘Triple Elimination’ Of Mother-To-Child Transmission Of HIV, Syphilis And Hepatitis B

In a landmark public health achievement, the World Health Organization (WHO) has validated the Maldives for eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of hepatitis B, while maintaining its earlier validation (in 2019) for EMTCT of HIV and syphilis. This makes the Maldives the first country in the world to achieve ‘triple elimination’.

“Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases, and the suffering they bring, is possible,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working towards the same goal.”

Mother-to-child transmission leads to infections that affect millions worldwide. In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone, provisional estimates indicate that in 2024, more than 23 000 pregnant women had syphilis and over 8000 infants were born with congenital syphilis. About 25 000 HIV-positive pregnant women required treatment to prevent transmission to their babies, while hepatitis B continues to affect more than 42 million people in the Region.

Said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, “This landmark feat is an important step towards ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,’ for improving maternal and newborn health by ending preventable deaths and prioritizing long-term well-being. I congratulate Maldives and look forward to the country pioneering progress in many other areas, while sustaining these gains.”