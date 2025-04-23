Why Malaria Cases Spike During Summer, and How You Can Stay Safe

Every year, as the temperature climbs and water tanks overflow, malaria begins its seasonal migration through the population. It’s the season of mangoes and mosquitoes, but not just any mosquito... the Anopheles mosquito, which is known to spread malaria. Malaria is a fully preventable disease. We know its cause, vector and how to eliminate its breeding grounds. And yet, India continues to report lakhs of malaria cases annually, especially during the summer and monsoon months.

“Summer becomes a good breeding time for mosquitoes,” says Dr. Sanah Merchant, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai. “As temperatures rise and there are stagnant waters within the intermittent rains, these conditions facilitate multiplication in the mosquito life cycle and increase their number.”

That means puddles in potholes, standing water in plant pots, open coolers, and half-cleaned overhead tanks become mini hatcheries. Just a capful of water is enough to raise a family of bloodthirsty mosquitoes.

The Invisible Villain

“Unlike the Aedes mosquito, which is active during the day and is famous for dengue, the Anopheles mosquito that transmits malaria prefers the evening hours,” says Dr. Merchant. It slips into our homes like an uninvited dinner guest—drawn not by food, but by carbon dioxide and body heat. Its bite is painless. The fever it causes is not.

Anopheles mosquitoes are found in the evening hours (Getty Images)

It thrives on the edges of neglect: in communities without proper drainage, in homes where windows have no mesh or in localities where people still store water in open drums because the supply is erratic.

The War Begins at Home

Preventing malaria is not about finding a miracle cure. It’s about breaking the breeding cycle before it begins. “Eliminate mosquito breeding sites,” Dr. Merchant advises. “Empty and clean water storage containers, flower pots, bird baths, and coolers at least once a week. Even small quantities of stagnant water can serve as breeding grounds.”

Get yourself tested if you have symptoms of malaria (Getty Images)

Protection from malaria begins with awareness, but it continues with barrier-building behaviour. “Wear full-sleeved clothing and light-coloured fabrics,” says Dr. Merchant. “Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin, especially in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.” These small measures (long sleeves, bug spray, nets over beds) don’t just protect you. They create invisible borders against a microscopic war. “Sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets,” she adds, “and install mesh screens on windows and doors.”

When enough people do this, the mosquito population declines. There’s a tendency to treat malaria like a disease of the past. After all, the word itself comes from the Italian mal aria, meaning “bad air:” a relic from a time when we thought miasmas were to blame for the disease. But in 2025, malaria is still very much with us. According to India’s National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, thousands of cases are reported each summer, particularly in urban slums and peri-urban areas. While death rates have declined, the burden on public health infrastructure remains immense.