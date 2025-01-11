ETV Bharat / health

Makar Sankranti 2025: Protect Yourself From Kite Flying Injuries

Makar Sankranti is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, celebrated with the sight of colourful kites dotting the skies. Known as Uttarayan in Gujarat and celebrated across Telangana, Maharashtra and many other states with regional variations, this festival marks the sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac.

Families gather on terraces for kite flying, friends engage in playful rivalries and communities come together under the clear January skies. However, amid the fun and frolic, kite flying also brings its share of challenges, from environmental concerns to injuries. As Dr. Sharad Chandra Yadav, Consultant - ICU Care at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, points out, “While kite flying is a cherished tradition, it’s important to remember the safety aspects. Injuries during Makar Sankranti can range from minor cuts to severe accidents that require medical attention.”

Most Common Kite Flying Injuries

The thrill of flying and battling kites comes with risks, especially when safety is overlooked. Here are some of the most common injuries and challenges faced during Makar Sankranti:

1. Cuts And Abrasions From Manja

The glass-coated manja (kite string) used in kite battles is notorious for causing cuts and abrasions. “The sharpness of manja (which also contains glass pieces) can result in deep lacerations on the hands, arms, or even the face,” says Dr. Yadav. These injuries can become serious if not cleaned and treated properly.

2. Falls from Terraces

In the excitement of chasing or flying kites, participants often forget about the risks of being on high terraces. “Distractions during kite flying can lead to falls, especially among children and teenagers,” warns Dr. Yadav. These falls can cause fractures, head injuries, or even life-threatening situations.

3. Injuries From Kite Strings on Roads

Kite strings hanging loosely across streets pose a significant danger, particularly to bikers and pedestrians. “Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable, as strings at neck height can cause severe cuts or even choke injuries,” Dr. Yadav says.

4. Burns and Electrocution

Kites frequently get tangled in electrical wires, creating a potential hazard. Attempting to retrieve them can lead to burns or even electrocution.

5. Bird Injuries and Environmental Impact