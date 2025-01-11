Makar Sankranti 2025: Protect Yourself From Kite Flying Injuries

Makar Sankranti is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, celebrated with the sight of colourful kites dotting the skies. Known as Uttarayan in Gujarat and celebrated across Telangana, Maharashtra and many other states with regional variations, this festival marks the sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac.
Families gather on terraces for kite flying, friends engage in playful rivalries and communities come together under the clear January skies. However, amid the fun and frolic, kite flying also brings its share of challenges, from environmental concerns to injuries. As Dr. Sharad Chandra Yadav, Consultant - ICU Care at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, points out, “While kite flying is a cherished tradition, it’s important to remember the safety aspects. Injuries during Makar Sankranti can range from minor cuts to severe accidents that require medical attention.”
Most Common Kite Flying Injuries
The thrill of flying and battling kites comes with risks, especially when safety is overlooked. Here are some of the most common injuries and challenges faced during Makar Sankranti:
1. Cuts And Abrasions From Manja
The glass-coated manja (kite string) used in kite battles is notorious for causing cuts and abrasions. “The sharpness of manja (which also contains glass pieces) can result in deep lacerations on the hands, arms, or even the face,” says Dr. Yadav. These injuries can become serious if not cleaned and treated properly.
2. Falls from Terraces
In the excitement of chasing or flying kites, participants often forget about the risks of being on high terraces. “Distractions during kite flying can lead to falls, especially among children and teenagers,” warns Dr. Yadav. These falls can cause fractures, head injuries, or even life-threatening situations.
3. Injuries From Kite Strings on Roads
Kite strings hanging loosely across streets pose a significant danger, particularly to bikers and pedestrians. “Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable, as strings at neck height can cause severe cuts or even choke injuries,” Dr. Yadav says.
4. Burns and Electrocution
Kites frequently get tangled in electrical wires, creating a potential hazard. Attempting to retrieve them can lead to burns or even electrocution.
5. Bird Injuries and Environmental Impact
While not a direct injury to humans, the harm caused to birds during kite flying is a serious concern. The chemical-coated or non-biodegradable manja can injure or kill birds, highlighting the need for environmentally conscious choices.
How to Enjoy Kite Flying Safely
While the risks are real, taking a few precautions can help participants fully enjoy the festival:
Use Safe Strings: Avoid glass-coated manja and opt for biodegradable or cotton kite strings.
Wear Protective Gear: Gloves can help prevent cuts while handling strings.
Be Mindful on Terraces: Avoid standing near edges and always supervise children.
Stay Clear of Electrical Wires: Do not attempt to retrieve kites stuck in wires.
Watch Your Surroundings: Stay focused and avoid distractions, especially near roads or crowded areas.
Help the Environment: Clean up leftover strings and broken kites after the festivities to protect wildlife.
The friendly rivalries, the thrill of a successful kite battle, and the joy of watching the skies come alive with colours at Makar Sankranti are irreplaceable. However, as Dr. Yadav stresses, “It’s vital to strike a balance between preserving tradition and ensuring safety. Simple precautions can make this festival injury-free and enjoyable for everyone.”
Remember, the joy of flying a kite lies not just in cutting your rival’s string but also in ensuring the safety of yourself and those around you. Let’s make this festival a celebration of culture and care.
Happy Makar Sankranti!
References:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7933860/
https://www.joas.co.in/article-details/11028
Read more: