Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

For most Indians, health advice starts and ends with one word: calcium. From the time we’re children, we’re told to drink our milk, eat curd, and load up on dairy to build strong bones. Calcium has long been the star of the bone-health narrative, but hiding in the background is a mineral just as essential... and far more overlooked: magnesium.
According to Dr. Vishal Tyagi, MBBS, MS, Consultant at Fytika Healthcare Group, magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the human body. That’s not a typo. “From energy production and muscle function to blood sugar control and nervous system regulation, magnesium is working behind the scenes nonstop. And most people in India aren’t getting nearly enough of it,” he says.
Why Is Magnesium Essential?
Think of magnesium as the all-purpose manager in your body’s operations team. It supports muscle contractions (including the heartbeat), helps your cells generate energy, and keeps blood sugar stable. It’s also a natural calmer for the nervous system, helping reduce stress, anxiety, and poor sleep. But perhaps most importantly in the Indian context, magnesium is crucial for calcium absorption. Without enough magnesium, calcium can accumulate in the wrong places (like the arteries) leading to serious cardiovascular risks. Dr. Tyagi says that magnesium directs calcium where it’s truly needed: the bones. This delicate partnership means that magnesium isn’t just important; it’s essential for calcium to do its job safely.
Glaring Gap In The Indian Diet
Despite its importance, magnesium remains one of the most deficient nutrients in Indian diets. Our food habits are heavy on refined grains and sugars, but light on the foods that actually supply magnesium (like nuts, seeds, legumes, and leafy greens). While many Indian diets are vegetarian (which can be good for magnesium), cooking methods and soil depletion often reduce the mineral’s availability in our meals.
Even for people who eat healthfully, getting enough magnesium consistently can be a challenge. This deficiency is especially concerning considering magnesium’s role in preventing non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease... all of which are on the rise in India.
How to Know If You’re Running Low
Magnesium deficiency doesn’t show up with loud alarms. Instead, it shows up in subtle ways: muscle cramps, fatigue, poor sleep, mood swings, irritability, constipation, even heart palpitations. These symptoms are often brushed off or blamed on stress or lifestyle, but they could very well be your body’s way of saying it needs more magnesium.
If you frequently feel tired despite adequate rest, or if your stress levels are through the roof, magnesium might be the missing piece in your wellness puzzle.
The Calcium-Magnesium Balance
Here’s something that rarely gets talked about: your calcium and magnesium intake needs to be in balance. Experts recommend a 2:1 calcium-to-magnesium ratio, but due to widespread calcium fortification and supplementation, many people are unknowingly consuming 4 to 5 times more calcium than magnesium.
That imbalance doesn’t just affect bone health, it can also lead to mood disorders, higher stress levels, irregular heartbeats, and more. In essence, calcium without magnesium is like trying to drive a car with the parking brake on. One helps build the structure; the other keeps the whole system running smoothly.
Can You Get Enough from Food Alone?
Ideally, yes. But in reality, it’s tough especially if you’re not paying close attention to what’s on your plate. Adult men need around 400-420 mg of magnesium daily, and adult women need about 310-320 mg. Pregnant women require even more.
Here’s how common foods stack up:
- A handful of almonds: ~80 mg
- One cup of cooked spinach: ~150 mg
- Two tablespoons of pumpkin seeds: ~168 mg
- One cup of cooked rajma: ~70 mg
You’d need to eat a lot of magnesium-rich foods throughout the day to hit your target. And since many people don’t, supplementation may be worth considering especially if you experience symptoms of deficiency.
Dr. Tyagi points out that while supplements can help, not all forms of magnesium are created equal. What you need is a bioavailable form... meaning one your body can easily absorb and use.
Here are some common types:
- Magnesium glycinate: Great for sleep, stress, and nervous system support
- Magnesium citrate: Ideal for digestion and easing constipation
- Magnesium malate: Good for energy production and muscle recovery
Avoid magnesium oxide, which is poorly absorbed and often causes digestive issues. And remember: always consult a doctor before starting any supplement, especially if you’re taking medications or have a medical condition.
It’s time we gave magnesium the same spotlight we’ve long given to calcium. After all, calcium builds the house, but magnesium keeps the lights on. If you're serious about long-term health, especially in a high-stress, high-carb environment like modern India, it's time to think beyond calcium. Start small: toss pumpkin seeds on your salad, add spinach to your dal, snack on almonds, and consider a high-quality supplement if needed.
