Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

For most Indians, health advice starts and ends with one word: calcium. From the time we’re children, we’re told to drink our milk, eat curd, and load up on dairy to build strong bones. Calcium has long been the star of the bone-health narrative, but hiding in the background is a mineral just as essential... and far more overlooked: magnesium.

According to Dr. Vishal Tyagi, MBBS, MS, Consultant at Fytika Healthcare Group, magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the human body. That’s not a typo. “From energy production and muscle function to blood sugar control and nervous system regulation, magnesium is working behind the scenes nonstop. And most people in India aren’t getting nearly enough of it,” he says.

Why Is Magnesium Essential?

Think of magnesium as the all-purpose manager in your body’s operations team. It supports muscle contractions (including the heartbeat), helps your cells generate energy, and keeps blood sugar stable. It’s also a natural calmer for the nervous system, helping reduce stress, anxiety, and poor sleep. But perhaps most importantly in the Indian context, magnesium is crucial for calcium absorption. Without enough magnesium, calcium can accumulate in the wrong places (like the arteries) leading to serious cardiovascular risks. Dr. Tyagi says that magnesium directs calcium where it’s truly needed: the bones. This delicate partnership means that magnesium isn’t just important; it’s essential for calcium to do its job safely.

Glaring Gap In The Indian Diet

Despite its importance, magnesium remains one of the most deficient nutrients in Indian diets. Our food habits are heavy on refined grains and sugars, but light on the foods that actually supply magnesium (like nuts, seeds, legumes, and leafy greens). While many Indian diets are vegetarian (which can be good for magnesium), cooking methods and soil depletion often reduce the mineral’s availability in our meals.

Taking zinc and magnesium together may benefit blood sugar management (ETV Bharat)

Even for people who eat healthfully, getting enough magnesium consistently can be a challenge. This deficiency is especially concerning considering magnesium’s role in preventing non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease... all of which are on the rise in India.

How to Know If You’re Running Low

Magnesium deficiency doesn’t show up with loud alarms. Instead, it shows up in subtle ways: muscle cramps, fatigue, poor sleep, mood swings, irritability, constipation, even heart palpitations. These symptoms are often brushed off or blamed on stress or lifestyle, but they could very well be your body’s way of saying it needs more magnesium.

If you frequently feel tired despite adequate rest, or if your stress levels are through the roof, magnesium might be the missing piece in your wellness puzzle.