Madhya Pradesh To Be First State To Test Fatty Liver Disease

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh health department will start a drive to test fatty liver disease among all citizens aged above 30 years from June 1. Under this, the waist size, weight and height of citizens will be measured during a door-to-door campaign.

The move comes under a campaign for screening of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and it aims to address problems rising due to fatty liver disease. Obesity is a major problem, causing several diseases, starting with fatty liver. From doctors to ASHA workers, everyone will be trained under this campaign.

Joint Director of Jabalpur Health Department, Dr Sanjay Mishra said, "Madhya Pradesh government and the Central government have signed an MoU with The Institute of Liver and Biliary Science and concern has been raised over non-alcoholic fatty liver disease".

Madhya Pradesh is being the first state to launch a campaign that focuses on detection and management of fatty liver disease. The NAFLD is especially seen in people who are obese, have diabetes or any metabolic syndrome.

Dr Sanjay Mishra tells ETV Bharat about fatty liver disease test (ETV Bharat)

What is fatty liver?

Dr Sanjay Mishra said "Fatty liver is a condition where excessive fat accumulates in the liver. Normally, there is up to 5% fat in the liver but if the fat accumulation exceeds 10%, then it is considered under the category of fatty liver. The excess fat starts destroying the cells of the liver and it is unable to function properly. Liver is the most important gland of the body. It performs 56 types of work and is considered the largest gland of the body."

According to Dr Mishra, fatty liver causes many types of diseases. Usually fat starts accumulating in the body due to overeating. People who do less physical work and eat more are more prone to suffer from fatty liver. The problem mainly rises from the tendency of consuming excessive junk food. Diabetic patients have to be particularly cautious about what they eat to check fatty liver disease, he added.

Govt to measure waist

"Fatty liver testing will start from June 1. Under this, the waist of people above 30 years will be measured. If the waist of a woman is more than 80 centimetres and the waist of a man is more than 90 centimetres, then such people will be screened. The campaign will be conducted in district hospitals, where people will be explained that they are suffering from fatty liver and how it can treated by changed the routine," he said.

BMI or Body Mass Index

The body mass index (BMI) of a normal healthy poerson ranges from 18 kg to 23 kg. Meaning if his height is 1 metre, then he should be maximum 24 kg. If a man or woman of 1 metre height weighs more than 24 kg, then he/she will be called a victim of obesity and if less than 18 kg, then he/she may be suffering from weakness. Fatty liver will also be tested on the basis of height.

Asha workers will be trained

Dr Mishra said doctors have already been trained for this campaign and now training will be imparted to the last link of the health department, the Asha workers, so that every person can be examined. Citizens aged above 30 years will be examined during a door-to-door drive. Asha workers will be taught about the waist measurement, height and weight so that they can examine citizens by going from door-to-door, Dr Mishra said.

How to avoid fatty liver?

"The root cause of all problems is our food habits. If our food habits are irregular or the intake is more than required, it creates problems. Therefore, we have to reduce the fat intake. Along with this, we have to exercise regularly. Even after this, if problem is not cured, we have to consult a doctor. After government collects data related to fatty liver, then health plans will be made accordingly," he said.