LV Prasad Eye Institute, Drushti Daan Eye Bank Start Awareness Campaign For Eye Donation In Bhubaneswar

The LV Prasad Eye Institute and Drushti Daan Eye Bank have started an awareness campaign in Bhubaneswar about eye donation. Activities and programmes are also planned in all districts of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): LV Prasad Eye Hospital and Drushti Daan Eye Bank have started an innovative initiative to create widespread awareness among people about eye donation.

A campaign from Capital Hospital was launched on Sunday on how to increase awareness about eye donation in Odisha. Not only Bhubaneswar, awareness campaigns are planned in all districts for the next 15 days. This awareness program will continue from August 25 till 8th September.

Nalini Sharma, secretary of Drusti Daan Eye Bank said eyes are important from infancy to death. "Millions of people are losing their eyes every day in the country. People are desperate for eyes. But, the amount of eyes that are required cannot be collected in the state or in the country. More and more awareness needs to be spread," added Sharma.

Jyotirmayi Mohanty, Drushti Daan Eye Bank Manager said, there is a big difference between organ donation and eye donation. "When a person has a brain stroke or is brain dead, their family can donate their organs according to their wishes. There are many organs that can survive safely for a long time after death. But eye donation is not what people think. There is a misconception among people that the eye will be removed completely. But not the entire eye but a thin layer above the eye will be removed. Through which another person can see the world," added Mohanty.

