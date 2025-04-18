Lung Removed, Life Restored: Rare And Risky Surgery Performed Successfully At Guntur GGH

Guntur: In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, doctors at the Guntur Government General Hospital’s (GGH) Natco Cancer Department have saved the life of a 28-year-old man by performing a complex lung removal surgery, a rare and delicate procedure that demands precision, courage, and coordination.

Satyam, a resident of Sattenapalli in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, was in critical condition, struggling to breathe due to stage 2 lung cancer. Initially advised a costly surgery at a private hospital with an estimate of ₹5 lakh, he turned to GGH for help.

Surgical Team Rises to the Challenge

After a thorough evaluation, surgical oncologists Dr. Jahnavi and Dr. Venka Reddy decided to perform a pneumonectomy, a high-risk procedure involving the removal of one lung. The cancer was confined to the left lung, and the decision to proceed was made carefully, considering the complex web of vital blood vessels, trachea, and windpipe surrounding the area.

"If even a single major vessel is nicked, it can lead to uncontrollable bleeding. It was a high-stakes surgery," said Superintendent Dr. S.S.V. Ramana, lauding the courage and skill of the surgical team. The procedure was successfully performed on March 22, and Satyam was discharged in stable condition on April 2. He returned for a follow-up this Thursday, showing signs of excellent recovery, much to the delight of his doctors.

Heroes Behind the Scenes

The surgery was led by Dr. Jahnavi and Dr. Venka Reddy (Surgical Oncologists), Dr. Harikrishnamurthy (Head, CTVS Department), Dr. Polaiah (Head, Anesthesia), Dr. Acharya Shyam, Dr. Praveen, and Dr. Anand (Assistant Professors). Together, they not only gave Satyam a second chance at life but also reaffirmed GGH’s commitment to delivering advanced cancer care, free of cost to those who need it most.