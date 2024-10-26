Festive Treats With No Guilt: Manage Your Weight With 'Speed Slim Diet'

It’s that time of year again — lights twinkling for Diwali, carols on the horizon for Christmas, and New Year’s resolutions around the corner. Between the laddoos, gulab jamuns, holiday roasts, and wedding feasts, it’s easy to get caught up in indulgence. But what if this festive season, you could still enjoy your favourites without regretting the scales in January? This is where the Speed Slim Diet: a way to enjoy the season’s treats, stay on track with your health, and keep the guilt at bay - comes into play. Celebrated nutritionist Rati S Tehri shares her secrets with ETV Bharat Lifestyle team.

What is Speed Slim Diet why it works during festivities

"The Speed Slim Diet was created for real life — the family gatherings, weddings, the days when you need something quick but packed with nutrients. The philosophy is simple, fill your plate with the most nutritious foods for every calorie, so you get to indulge while nourishing your body. During the festive season, these meals and recipes work like your nutritional best friend, letting you enjoy treats without the worry of empty calories," says Tehri, the founder of Speed Slim Fast Weight Loss Program.

Festive-friendly speed slim meal ideas

With Speed Slim, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season’s flavors while still balancing your nutritional needs. Here are a few Speed Slim-friendly recipes to help you stay on track:

Buckwheat Dosa with Sweet Potato filling

A nutritious twist on traditional dosa, filled with fiber and vitamins from sweet potatoes. Perfect for a light festive meal that still feels special.

Paneer Tikka Salad

Skewers of grilled paneer with vibrant veggies, marinated in spices. It’s festive enough to serve at parties, yet loaded with protein and low in calories.

Samak Rice Idli

Perfect for breakfast or brunch, this idli made with samak rice is light, flavourful, and friendly to your waistline, while giving you the satisfaction of a traditional favorite.

Additionally, Tehri warns to continue with the similar diet for at least 6-weeks after Diwali. "Through this 6-week long challenge, you’re not merely eating better but making a promise to your health in a way that’s sustainable and realistic. Through support, guidance, and meal plans that work wonders, you gain when you lose those extra pounds."

She also stresses on focusing on portion control and planning. The goal is to be mindful rather than following any restriction. "Have your preferred treats, but be mindful of portions. Instead of piling on sweets, start with a smaller serving, enjoy each bite, and listen to your body’s signals," she suggests.

You can also plan your meals for the day. If you know you’ll be at a dinner party, go lighter in your earlier meals but make them nutrient-dense, like a smoothie with Greek yogurt and berries or a bowl of Speed Slim’s quinoa and vegetable salad. By filling up on nutrition-rich foods during the day, you’ll find it easier to manage portions when it’s time to indulge.