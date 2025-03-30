Long Covid After Omicron: A Year Later, What We Know About Symptoms and Recovery

While over 700 million people worldwide have been infected and many have fully recovered from the Omicron wave, some continue to experience persistent health issues. This condition known as long COVID can affect lung function, mental health, and overall quality of life, sometimes lasting for months or even years.

What is Long Covid?

Long Covid refers to ongoing symptoms that persist for at least four weeks after infection, though they can last much longer. Some of the most common symptoms include fatigue, muscle weakness, difficulty sleeping, shortness of breath, brain fog, and heart palpitations. These symptoms often interfere with daily activities, making it challenging for individuals to work or maintain their usual routines. Research also suggests that people with long Covid have an increased risk of developing other organ-related health issues.

New Study Studies The Aftereffects

In late 2022, Beijing experienced a major Covid-19 outbreak due to the Omicron BA.5 and BF.7 variants. Earlier studies indicated that long Covid was less common after Omicron than after earlier variants like Alpha and Delta, but there was limited data on how widespread it was among large, vaccinated populations. To address this gap, researchers conducted a large community-based study in Beijing to track the long-term effects of Omicron. The study included 12,789 adults who had tested positive for Covid-19 between December 2022 and January 2023, monitoring their health outcomes over the course of a year.

To gather data, researchers used a three-step approach, starting with online surveys where participants reported their health status. This was followed by phone interviews to assess the severity of symptoms, their impact on daily life, and healthcare usage. A select group of participants also underwent hospital-based assessments, including lung function tests, muscle strength evaluations, and mental health screenings.

Startling Findings

The study found that 7.8% of participants developed long Covid, and 5.1% were still experiencing symptoms a year later. Women were disproportionately affected, making up 72.9% of long Covid cases. Additionally, those who had been infected more than once were at a higher risk of developing long Covid. Among the participants, 21.2% had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, which may have contributed to prolonged symptoms.

The impact of long Covid on daily life was significant. Many affected individuals reported increased doctor visits and hospitalizations, reduced work efficiency, and economic strain. Long Covid patients also faced a higher risk of reinfection and were more likely to develop pneumonia compared to those who fully recovered. Several factors increased the likelihood of developing long Covid, including being female, having pre-existing health conditions, experiencing severe initial Covid-19 symptoms, and being reinfected. Interestingly, despite high vaccination rates (83.9% of participants had received three or more vaccine doses) booster shots did not appear to prevent long Covid from developing or persisting in this group.

As long Covid continues to be a major public health challenge, understanding its long-term effects is crucial. With an estimated 400 million long Covid cases worldwide, ongoing studies are necessary to track how symptoms evolve and identify the most effective interventions for those affected.

If you’ve had Covid-19 and continue to experience fatigue, brain fog, or other persistent symptoms, you’re not alone. This study shows the importance of recognizing and addressing long Covid to support those struggling with recovery.

Source:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanwpc/article/PIIS2666-6065(25)00044-6/fulltext