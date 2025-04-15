How Rising Temperatures Can Harm Your Health? Your Complete Guide To Survive The Summer Heat

The summer heat has been soaring since the past few days. The high atmospheric temperatures can have adverse impact on our health. Water levels in the body decline due to higher level of perspiration in this season. This also causes loss of bodily salts. Problems like headache, faltering words, giddiness, nausea, tiredness, fluctuations in blood pressure, kidney failure are witnessed because of the high temperature. Food poisoning, vomiting and diarrhea also lurk round the corner. Professor Srinivasa Rao, General Physician, Vijayawada general hospital says, soaring heat can also cause heart issue. "Heat stroke is common as a large number of mortalities are reported every year due to these summer related problems. Hence it is everyone’s responsibility to protect oneself from the impact of the soaring summer heat," says Professor Rao.

Beware of these issues

The summer heat has been soaring since the past few days (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Heat stroke

This is a very serious problem. Perspiration results in loss of water from the blood. If this process continues, the body’s thermostat system that automatically adjusts the body temperature goes haywire. This leads to a condition where the body’s temperature keeps on increasing uncontrollably. "This situation is called heat stroke. The body temperature of some people reaches up to 106 degrees. The skin dries up. The blood pressure declines as the quantum of bodily water and blood decreases. The system of blood clotting also goes out of hand. If the body temperature crosses 107 degrees, proteins and phospholipids of the body melt away. This results in a process that damages the brain, the kidney, the liver and the lungs," explains the physician. He also says that the person suffering all this tends to die due to multiple organ failure. Many people think that the heat stroke results only when they venture out in the sun. That is not totally correct. The professor says One may suffer heat stroke even while being at home under severe conditions of hot breeze and high ambient temperature.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Remedial measures

It is important to ensure that the body temperature of the affected person is brought under control. If the person is in the sun, he should be brought into shadow. If possible he should be made to sleep in an air-conditioned room.

The affected person’s clothes should be removed if he is wearing tight clothes made of terelene or polyester. He should be made to wear loose cotton clothes.

Entire body of the person should be wiped with a wet cloth. Ice pack should be applied to the entire body.

The person should be given water that is containing salts or ORS. Plain butter milk, lime water, tender coconut water should be given.

Medicines like Paracetamol or Ibuprofen should not be administered to control the body temperature. These medicines cannot control the body temperature of the person suffering from heat stroke.

If the fever persists in spite of all these measures, the person should be immediately rushed to hospital. Heatstroke quickly results in mortality. Hence there should not be any delay in taking remedial measures.

Heat boils

Representational Image (Getty Images)

This may be a common problem. But the itching and burning sensation cause quite a lot of inconvenience. This could lead to skin infections in persons suffering from diabetes. The cells of the skin die regularly and are replaced by new ones. Sometimes the dead skin cells remain attached to the body. Dust and dirt add to the problem. "When the dead cells and the dust particles block the sweat pores, perspiration is hampered. This situation results in heat boils. There is increased perspiration during the summer. When the pores, from which the sweat has to come out is blocked, the skin in that area becomes swollen. This leads to boils. Usually children are prone to this problem," explains the physician.

Remedies

Generally heat boils subside by themselves. In some people they tended to spread in the inner layers of the skin. Puss formation is also witnessed. Hence one should be cautious to ensure that the affected area is kept dry and remains without friction.

If the boils are intense, some ointments are beneficial.

Some people suffering from diabetes since long tended to develop infections resulting from the boils. If needed, such persons should be given antibiotics.

Dehydration

The bodily water oozes out as sweat when a person moves around in severe sun. When the sweating is high, the levels of electrolytes like Potassium and Sodium drop. This results in dehydration. As a result, bodily salts and micro nutrients are lost. The tongue becomes dry. The person develops giddiness. Children are prone to be affected by this problem.

Remedies

One should drink sufficient water.

Fruits and vegetables with high water content like cucumber and water melon should be taken. Fruit juices, tender coconut, curd and butter milk should be taken adequately.

The body will remain hydrated if lime water is taken in the afternoon.

Persons who roam around in the sun for long should take drinking water from pot rather than gulping fridge water.

Danger to the eyes

The hot breezes witnessed in the summer are very dangerous. Because of the heat the eyes also become dry due to loss of wetness. This gives rise to a feeling that there is sand in the eyes. The skin around the eyes also becomes dry. Even minute quantities of dust can cause severe itching in the eyes. The cornea in the eye is damaged when it is hit by the sun rays. Vision loss and other complications may arise in persons who are always in the sun.

Remedies

Wear sun glasses while venturing out. Wash your face with cold water as soon as you reach home. Avoid moving around in areas that are high in pollution and dust. If the problem of redness and itchiness in the eyes is severe, it is better to consult doctor immediately.

Swelling in the legs

Some people tended to develop swelling in their legs, feet and heals, during the summer. This is one of the body’s mechanisms to accustom itself with the prevalent hot atmosphere. Blood vessels are swollen due to hot air and sun. Besides, under the influence of severe heat, the blood coming to the legs does not return back to the heart quickly. This results in the swelling of the feet. Some people develop swellings in the fingers. In fact this is not a major problem.

Remedies

One need not take the swellings seriously if he is not affected by kidney and liver problems. NO specific treatment is required for this condition.

The problem will subside by itself if the person sleeps by putting a pillow under his feet. Make sure that you do not remain seated for long or remain unmoving for a long period of time.

Points to Remember

Drink sufficient water before venturing out. Don’t be under the impression that water should be had only when you feel thirsty. We feel thirsty when the bodily water has already decreased.

Women with newborn babies, children and the aged should not venture out in the sun.

Wear light coloured loose cotton clothes. Avoid wearing black or thick clothes.

Dehydrating drinks like tea, coffee and soda should be avoided.

Don’t drink the coloured drinks that are sold on the road side.

Take an umbrella when moving out. Or else wear a hat with wide canopy.

The elderly should be cautious

Aged persons tend to get dehydrated quickly. Hence it is better if persons aged more than 60 years avoided coming out into the sun. Persons with blood pressure and diabetes should be even more cautious.