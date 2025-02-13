ETV Bharat / health

Lip Cancer Is The Overlooked Danger Hiding In Plain Sight, Find Out How To Prevent It And Spot The Symptoms Early Enough

For most of us, our lips are an afterthought.. Something we moisten absentmindedly, coat in vaseline, or use to sip our morning chai. But what if the very habits we take for granted could be putting us at risk for something far more dangerous?

Says Dr. Niraj Bhatt, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara, “Oral cancer is one that finds a location in the lower lip more frequently than in the upper. The most common type of oral cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, followed by basal cell carcinoma.” In other words, this is a potentially life-threatening disease that often starts subtly before advancing into something much more serious.

What Causes Lip Cancer?

Lip cancer doesn’t develop overnight. It is the result of prolonged exposure to specific risk factors that gradually damage the delicate cells of the lips. And while tobacco might be the most obvious culprit, it’s not the only one.

Dr. Bhatt says, “The main risk factor that leads to lip cancer includes the use of tobacco, either smoked or chewed or applied in the form of tobacco paste. In addition, it has some causative agents which include human papillomavirus infection as well as ultraviolet exposure that occurs especially among individuals with light skin.”

Tobacco Use: Whether smoked or chewed, tobacco introduces carcinogens directly to the lips. The constant exposure leads to mutations in the cells lining the lips, increasing the risk of squamous cell carcinoma, the most common type of lip cancer.

UV Exposure: Think lip cancer only affects smokers? Think again. Frequent sun exposure, especially for those with fair skin, can trigger mutations in lip cells, much like it does in skin cancer. Lip balms with SPF aren’t just for chapped lips—they might be the difference between healthy skin and cancerous lesions.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): While HPV is often associated with cervical cancer, certain strains of the virus have also been linked to oral and lip cancers. The virus weakens the immune system’s ability to fight off abnormal cell growth, making infected individuals more susceptible.

Spot The Early Signs Before It’s Too Late