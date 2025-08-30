Biological Clock Is Real But Can Lifestyle Reverse It? Experts Share Some Tips

Your career and biological clock don't work together is what we all have heard. And it's not only with women, but men too. You may not be able to stop ageing but you can certainly improve the chances of fertility while your biological clock is ticking. Experts say, the changing timelines and the fertility issues, which are common after a certain age, are due to busy schedule, delaying of parenthood due to ambitions, financial planning, and health crisis.

"Women are born with a countless number of eggs that can decline over time. Even men can experience reduced sperm quality as they age," says Dr Amrita Singh, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Preet Vihar, Delhi. This is a known fact but is it possible to reverse or even slow down the biological clock?

According to various studies, the biological clock cannot be completely reversed, but the reproductive health can be improved, and the chances of conceiving for the couple can be increased.

Studies confirm that fertility declines after mid-30s (in women) and in mid-40s (in men). "This tends to happen due to biology and genetics, which cannot be changed or stopped," says Dr Singh. Moreover, she says, environmental toxins, pollution, smoking, alcohol, and drugs, and stress also contribute to the decline in fertility.

ARTs, a boon for couples:

While lifestyle factors matter, medical science has progressed too. Dr Singh says, due to medical advances, it is now possible for couples to conceive through ARTs."Currently, many couples who experience problems while conceiving are advised egg freezing, sperm banking, and ARTs such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) can fulfill the dream of pregnancy and parenthood," confirms the IVF specialist.

She explains that the fertility consultant will decide on the appropriate line of treatment. "It is necessary for couples to schedule fertility health check-ups without any further delay. If there is any issues are found, then the couple will be advised some lifestyle changes," she explains.

How to reverse Infertility

Eat a diet loaded with antioxidants

Add fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats that tend to support egg and sperm quality.

A well-balanced lifestyle

Exercise daily

Practice yoga and meditation

Maintain an optimum weight

Quit smoking, alcohol, and drugs

"It is possible to conceive successfully for both men and women," confirms Dr Singh. "In case you are planning to delay the pregnancy, then discuss ARTs with the doctor. These small yet powerful changes can be beneficial for the couples," suggests the doctor.