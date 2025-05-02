Lemon Oil: Everything You Need To Know About This Zesty Fruit That Is Full Of Health Benefits And More

There's seldom any home across the world that doesn't use lemon juice in their food. Let's say a dish is incomplete untill a hint of lemon juice is added to it. But it's not lemon juice that has become talk of the town but lemon oil, an essential oil that has many health benefits. Obtained from the peel of the lemon, this particular variety of citrus oil is obtained from lemon, usually from its rind. Considered a fully natural component, lemon oil works as a home healthcare solution. This yellow liquid is primarity used as lemon scent that can invigorate the mind and body. We got in touch with Dr Kamran Tak to talk more about the health benefits of lemon oil and who all should steer away from this citrusy zest.
How is Lemon Oil Extracted
Lemon oil is extracted using both, steam dust and cold pressing methods. Cold pressing is often referred to as expression. It is a popular technique for extracting citrus oils such as lemon where the oil is obtained directly from the peel.
Additionally, lemon oil has many uses. It is good for skin health, alleviates depression, helps manage stress, and combats mental fatigue. It also adds in reducing tiredness, and helps manage morning sickness, and fights viruses and bacteria. It also helps in treating inflammation in the body, and for hair it's a one stop solution for all issues. Here are some of the benefits of lemon oil.
Enhanced Air Quality:
Lemon oil essence can elevate air quality, which can create a more enjoyable and relaxing environment.
Boosts Immunity:
Lemon is high in vitamin C, which helps aid immune function. It enhances body's capability to combat infection. Lemon oil also improves blood circulation throughout your body.
Treats Asthma:
Regular use of lemon oil can help unclog sinuses and nasal airway. Breathing in the oil assists the asthma patient breath comfortably, leading to alleviating asthma symptoms.
Regulates Sleep:
A few researches suggest that lemon oil may help treat insomnia by encouraging relaxation and tranquility, which can help one sleep quickly. It can be spread, used on the skin, or added to a warm bath to improve sleep. It also helps decrease blood pressure, calm the nervous system, and alleviate restlessness and hyperactivity. This can lead to improved sleep.
Relives Stress:
Lemon oil helps enhance mood, calms anxiety, and uplifts mood. This revitalising scent is good for mental exhaustion, fatigue and anxiety.
Skin Health:
The antimicrobial qualities in lemon is both antibacterial and antifungal, which aid reducing acne and other skin issues. Its antibacterial qualities eliminate acne causing bacteria, leading to a clearer skin.
Improves Digestion:
Lemon water is common in Indian household after a meal. Similarly, lemon essential oil also helps alleviates digestive troubles such as gastritis and constipation.
Morning Sickness:
Nausea and vomiting are common symptoms in expecting mothers. Researches say, lemon oil could help reduce these symptoms. Morning sickness may lessen.
Body Pain Relief:
Lemon essential oil is a natural pain reliver, which helps relieve pain to a greater degree. Its stress and depression relaxant properties help aid to the pain, as both are one of the causes of body pain. Lemon oil also helps in healing process.
Lemon Oil for Hair:
Lemon oil has potent astringent qualities, which firms skin and reduces hair loss. It functions effectively as a hair tonic and can enhance shine of your hair and strengthen it significantly. It also aid to your dream of achieving long hair, as weak or lifeless hair start to grow gradually.
Aromatherapy:
Due to being a natural pain reliever, lemon oil is used in aromatherapy. Its anti-stress and antidepressant benefits may relate to its ability to assist our bodies in processing pain without feeling anxious.
Advantages of Massage with Lemon Oil:
Lemon oil promotes better circulation. It also has properties which enhance blood flow, increase oxygen and nutrient delivery to muscles and tissues, while also alleviating fatigue and rejuvenating exhausted muscles. Massage with lemon oil also helps reduce muscle and joint discomfort as it provides antiseptic and detoxifying benefits. Lemon oil is also considered a natural analgesic, which helps relieve pain.
Possible Side-effects of Lemon Oil
Just like any other essential oils of citrus group, lemon essential oil is considered to be safe for use in aromatherapy and on the skin. However, if your skin is sensitive and if you experience sun irritation, it is recommended to stay away from direct sunlight while using any citrus essential oil. This irritation is called phototoxicity, which can lead to temporary redness looking like mild sunburn.
Read More: