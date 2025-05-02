ETV Bharat / health

Lemon Oil: Everything You Need To Know About This Zesty Fruit That Is Full Of Health Benefits And More

There's seldom any home across the world that doesn't use lemon juice in their food. Let's say a dish is incomplete untill a hint of lemon juice is added to it. But it's not lemon juice that has become talk of the town but lemon oil, an essential oil that has many health benefits. Obtained from the peel of the lemon, this particular variety of citrus oil is obtained from lemon, usually from its rind. Considered a fully natural component, lemon oil works as a home healthcare solution. This yellow liquid is primarity used as lemon scent that can invigorate the mind and body. We got in touch with Dr Kamran Tak to talk more about the health benefits of lemon oil and who all should steer away from this citrusy zest.

How is Lemon Oil Extracted

Lemon oil is extracted using both, steam dust and cold pressing methods. Cold pressing is often referred to as expression. It is a popular technique for extracting citrus oils such as lemon where the oil is obtained directly from the peel.

Additionally, lemon oil has many uses. It is good for skin health, alleviates depression, helps manage stress, and combats mental fatigue. It also adds in reducing tiredness, and helps manage morning sickness, and fights viruses and bacteria. It also helps in treating inflammation in the body, and for hair it's a one stop solution for all issues. Here are some of the benefits of lemon oil.

Enhanced Air Quality:

Lemon oil essence can elevate air quality, which can create a more enjoyable and relaxing environment.

Boosts Immunity:

Lemon is high in vitamin C, which helps aid immune function. It enhances body's capability to combat infection. Lemon oil also improves blood circulation throughout your body.

Treats Asthma:

Regular use of lemon oil can help unclog sinuses and nasal airway. Breathing in the oil assists the asthma patient breath comfortably, leading to alleviating asthma symptoms.

Regulates Sleep:

A few researches suggest that lemon oil may help treat insomnia by encouraging relaxation and tranquility, which can help one sleep quickly. It can be spread, used on the skin, or added to a warm bath to improve sleep. It also helps decrease blood pressure, calm the nervous system, and alleviate restlessness and hyperactivity. This can lead to improved sleep.

Relives Stress: