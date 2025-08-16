Financial Constraints A Major Factor For Indian Patients Leaving Against Medical Advice: Study

By Gautam Debroy

A recent study on factors influencing LAMA from emergency departments has found that financial constraints are one of the leading reasons patients choose to leave. Conducted by researchers and emergency medicine experts, the study highlights that apart from money, other reasons include patients feeling better after initial treatment, non-availability of ICU beds, and fear of infection.

Interestingly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently commented that good healthcare is increasingly out of reach for ordinary people. Speaking at the inauguration of Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra in Indore, he noted that healthcare and education, once considered a service, have now become commercialised and unaffordable for many. “Both are out of reach for ordinary people as they have been commercialised,” Bhagwat said.

According to the study by Rishu Kumar, Sandeep Jain, and Anoop Purkayastha, published in The National Medical Journal of India, LAMA remains a significant challenge for doctors. Patients who leave are often lost to follow-up, making it difficult to track outcomes.

“Leaving the hospital against the doctor’s advice may put patients at risk of untreated medical problems, sometimes leading to readmission. While no hospital wants LAMA due to potential adverse consequences, it remains the patient’s right to choose their healthcare provider,” the study authors stated.

What The Study Found

The study categorises LAMA predictors into two groups: patient-related factors (age, gender, financial status, medical history, and treatment attitude) and healthcare-related factors (hospital policies, staffing, physician style, and infrastructure). Past research in developing countries has consistently linked poor financial support and low socio-economic status to LAMA. In India, findings vary by region: one northern study reported 27.6% of LAMA cases were due to financial reasons, while a southern study reported as high as 50%.

The prospective observational study was conducted at the Emergency Department of Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, between October 2021 and March 2022. It tracked 400 patients who opted for LAMA during this period.

Out of 7,598 patients who visited the ED, 400 (5.2%) chose to leave against medical advice. Most were men, with the largest group in the 31–40 age bracket.

25.8% (103 patients) left because they felt better after initial treatment.

20.5% (82 patients) cited non-availability of the desired category of bed.

17.3% (69 patients) left due to financial constraints.

14.8% (59 patients) were concerned about the risk of hospital-acquired infection.

The study also revealed that lack of health insurance and low monthly income were independent predictors of LAMA across all age groups.

Addressing The Problem

The researchers suggested multiple solutions, including expanding home care services, strengthening the family physician model, increasing ICU bed availability, reinforcing health insurance systems, and improving patient communication.

Healthcare experts point out that ICU costs vary widely depending on the hospital type and location. Government hospitals often offer lower or subsidised costs, whereas large private hospitals charge significantly more due to advanced infrastructure and specialist staff. For patients paying out of pocket (OOPE), this becomes a serious financial burden.

Dr. Tamorish Kole, health expert and former president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India, said: “The study clearly shows that LAMA is driven by a mix of clinical, logistical, and financial factors. While more than a quarter of patients left because they felt better, systemic issues like lack of ICU beds, financial constraints, and fear of infection also played a major role. The lack of health insurance and low family income stand out as key predictors, reminding us that patient retention is not just about clinical excellence... it’s about affordability, trust, and resource allocation.”

According to Dr. Kole, financial hesitation is a common cause of treatment refusal and LAMA. He suggested a multi-pronged approach:

Transparent and early cost counselling in the ED, after life-saving care. Guiding patients towards insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat, CGHS, or ESIC. Partnerships with NGOs, trusts, and philanthropic funds for urgent aid. Offering step-down or home care options to reduce ICU cost burden. Deploying medical social workers to negotiate flexible payment terms.

On the fear of infection, Dr. Kole clarified that while ICU-acquired infections are a real risk due to invasive procedures and vulnerable patients, accredited hospitals follow strict measures such as hand hygiene, isolation protocols, and antimicrobial stewardship to minimise these risks. He said, “LAMA is not just a patient’s decision. It is a mirror of systemic gaps in healthcare access and affordability. Bridging those gaps will require cooperation between hospitals, government programs, and the community.”