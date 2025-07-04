Lady Goschen Hospital’s Human Milk Bank Saves Hundreds Of Newborns In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The government-run Lady Goschen Hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru has been running a powerful revolution in neonatal care. The hospital’s initiative Human Milk Bank, named 'Amrita Ghataka' ('Nectar Unit'), has become a lifesaver for newborns deprived of their mother’s breast milk due to premature birth, low birth weight, or maternal health complications.
The initiative was established on February 9, 2022, with the aim that no newborn should suffer due to the unavailability of mother's milk. The milk bank is serving as a bridge to address this critical gap with donor milk from healthy mothers, rigorously screened and scientifically processed to ensure safety and nutrition.
Scientific and Secure: From Donation to Distribution
Donor Selection: Lactating mothers who produce surplus milk voluntarily donate after a thorough health check-up.
Pasteurisation: Donated milk is heat-treated under controlled temperatures to eliminate pathogens while preserving nutrients.
Storage: The pasteurised milk is frozen at -20°C, retaining its nutritional value for up to six months.
Distribution: Based on doctors’ recommendations, the milk is provided to preterm, underweight, or ailing babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed.
Achieving milestones, till date 8,265 mothers have donated milk benefitting 366 babies. A total of 508 litres of milk have been collected.
A woman identified as Mamatha from Beltangady shared her experience with ETV Bharat. Mamatha said, “My baby was born prematurely and had very low weight. I couldn’t produce enough milk and was deeply worried about his health. Doctors informed me about the milk bank, and with their help, I was able to feed my baby. Today, he is healthy and active."
Dr. Durgaprasad, Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital, said, "Our hospital handles about 500-600 deliveries per month, with 32 per cent being premature or low-birth-weight babies. Reducing maternal and infant mortality to zero is our goal. Breast milk is the most vital nutrition and immunity booster for these babies."
He credited the Rotary Club of Mangaluru for providing Rs 42 lakh in funding to establish the facility, highlighting that 508 litres of milk have been collected and used to support underweight infants.
Dr. Lakshmi Kamath, a pediatric specialist, emphasised that "Preterm babies need breast milk more than anything, but often mothers can't produce it immediately. The milk bank fills this crucial void, especially for babies in the NICU."
Jayalakshmi, NICU officer at the hospital, recalled the challenges before the milk bank was established, “We used to rely on formula, but it often caused complications like vomiting and weight loss. Now with donor milk, babies are healthier and get discharged on time."
Read More