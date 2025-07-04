ETV Bharat / health

Lady Goschen Hospital’s Human Milk Bank Saves Hundreds Of Newborns In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The government-run Lady Goschen Hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru has been running a powerful revolution in neonatal care. The hospital’s initiative Human Milk Bank, named 'Amrita Ghataka' ('Nectar Unit'), has become a lifesaver for newborns deprived of their mother’s breast milk due to premature birth, low birth weight, or maternal health complications.

The initiative was established on February 9, 2022, with the aim that no newborn should suffer due to the unavailability of mother's milk. The milk bank is serving as a bridge to address this critical gap with donor milk from healthy mothers, rigorously screened and scientifically processed to ensure safety and nutrition.

Scientific and Secure: From Donation to Distribution

Donor Selection: Lactating mothers who produce surplus milk voluntarily donate after a thorough health check-up.

Pasteurisation: Donated milk is heat-treated under controlled temperatures to eliminate pathogens while preserving nutrients.

Storage: The pasteurised milk is frozen at -20°C, retaining its nutritional value for up to six months.

Distribution: Based on doctors’ recommendations, the milk is provided to preterm, underweight, or ailing babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed.