New Year Skin Resolutions: Start 2025 With Korean Beauty Skincare Routines

From glass skin to dewy radiance, Korean skincare has taken the world by storm, transforming beauty routines into multi-step rituals of self-care. Rooted in centuries-old traditions and powered by innovative formulations, K-beauty has captured the hearts (and shelves) of skincare enthusiasts everywhere. With its focus on hydration, natural ingredients, and a holistic approach to achieving flawless skin, it’s no wonder people are going gaga over it. Whether it’s the famed 10-step routine or a single magical essence, Korean skincare offers something for everyone, promising results that feel as indulgent as they look.
And now, as we step into 2025, it’s the perfect time to embrace the theme of renewal—and what better place to start than with your skin? ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Jenovia Daun Jung, Co-founder, KorinMi –India's first Korean Skin Clinic to know more about the K-beauty formula that can help get flawless flow.
"Your skin’s natural regeneration process slows as you age, increasing the need for tailored care. In your youth, skin renews itself every 28-30 days, but as time passes, this process can extend to 40-60 days or longer, resulting in dullness, dryness, and fine lines. A customised skincare routine can help counteract these changes, ensuring your skin stays radiant and healthy," Jung said.
She further noted that one size fit for all approach is not helpful. "Your skin’s needs are as unique as you are, and understanding its specific concerns is the first step to achieving your goals. Take stock of your skin type (dry, oily, combination, or sensitive) and primary issues such as acne, dullness, or signs of aging. With that you can build a regimen tailored to your skin’s requirements. The key to lasting results is consistency and personalisation—a hallmark of K-beauty’s approach," she explains.
Jung suggests three mandatory skincare steps to follow to not only keep your skin healthy but also achieve glow and reverse aging.
Back to Basics: Cleansing, Moisturising, and Sun Protection
K-beauty’s emphasis on simplicity can guide your skincare reset. Begin with the foundational elements:
Cleansing:
Proper cleansing is essential to maintain clear, healthy skin. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser suited to your skin type to remove impurities, makeup, and excess oils. This step ensures a clean, fresh base for the rest of your skincare routine.
Moisturising:
Hydration is essential for all skin types. Lightweight gels work well for oily skin, while richer creams are better for dry skin. K-beauty’s layering method ensures your skin stays nourished at every level, restoring suppleness and resilience.
Sun protection:
UV damage is one of the primary culprits behind premature aging. Incorporate a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher into your daily routine. This simple habit will protect your skin from harmful rays and maintain its youthful glow.
Exfoliation and advanced treatments
Exfoliation is critical for promoting cell turnover, especially as the skin’s natural process slows with age. Jung says gentle exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs remove dead skin cells, unveiling a brighter, smoother complexion. "For more targeted results, advanced treatments like resurfacing with peels can work wonders."
The treatment utilises advanced Korean technology to reshape, rebuild, and regenerate skin cells. By applying a gentle peel, this treatment boosts circulation and enhances the skin’s turnover cycle, leaving your complexion revitalised and radiant. "Peels work by removing the outermost layer of dull, dead skin while stimulating new cell growth underneath. This process not only smooths the skin but also improves tone and texture, addressing common concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, and uneven pigmentation," Jung explains.
Unlike harsher resurfacing techniques, Korean-style peels prioritize skin health by being gentle yet effective, ensuring minimal irritation while delivering visible results. The renewed surface reveals a luminous, glass-like finish—plump, clear, and glowing skin that reflects light beautifully. "This treatment is ideal for anyone seeking a natural glow-up, whether to combat tired, aging skin or simply enhance their overall complexion," Jung ensures.
Listen to your skin
According to Jung your skin’s needs change with the seasons. She suggests, during colder months, switch to richer moisturisers and gentler cleansers to combat dryness. In warmer weather, lighter formulations and gel-based products will prevent congestion. Stay attuned to your skin’s signals, and adjust your routine accordingly.
Read More: