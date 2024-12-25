ETV Bharat / health

New Year Skin Resolutions: Start 2025 With Korean Beauty Skincare Routines

From glass skin to dewy radiance, Korean skincare has taken the world by storm, transforming beauty routines into multi-step rituals of self-care. Rooted in centuries-old traditions and powered by innovative formulations, K-beauty has captured the hearts (and shelves) of skincare enthusiasts everywhere. With its focus on hydration, natural ingredients, and a holistic approach to achieving flawless skin, it’s no wonder people are going gaga over it. Whether it’s the famed 10-step routine or a single magical essence, Korean skincare offers something for everyone, promising results that feel as indulgent as they look.

And now, as we step into 2025, it’s the perfect time to embrace the theme of renewal—and what better place to start than with your skin? ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Jenovia Daun Jung, Co-founder, KorinMi –India's first Korean Skin Clinic to know more about the K-beauty formula that can help get flawless flow.

"Your skin’s natural regeneration process slows as you age, increasing the need for tailored care. In your youth, skin renews itself every 28-30 days, but as time passes, this process can extend to 40-60 days or longer, resulting in dullness, dryness, and fine lines. A customised skincare routine can help counteract these changes, ensuring your skin stays radiant and healthy," Jung said.

She further noted that one size fit for all approach is not helpful. "Your skin’s needs are as unique as you are, and understanding its specific concerns is the first step to achieving your goals. Take stock of your skin type (dry, oily, combination, or sensitive) and primary issues such as acne, dullness, or signs of aging. With that you can build a regimen tailored to your skin’s requirements. The key to lasting results is consistency and personalisation—a hallmark of K-beauty’s approach," she explains.

Jung suggests three mandatory skincare steps to follow to not only keep your skin healthy but also achieve glow and reverse aging.

Back to Basics: Cleansing, Moisturising, and Sun Protection

K-beauty’s emphasis on simplicity can guide your skincare reset. Begin with the foundational elements:

Cleansing:

Proper cleansing is essential to maintain clear, healthy skin. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser suited to your skin type to remove impurities, makeup, and excess oils. This step ensures a clean, fresh base for the rest of your skincare routine.