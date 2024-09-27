ETV Bharat / health

Know How AI Is Addressing Major Challenges Facing Dairy Industry

Published : 1 minutes ago

AI is increasingly playing a vital role in enhancing animal health monitoring and assessing nutritional quality in dairy products, addressing issues of adulteration and quality decline in the industry. In an interview with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta, Sidheshwar, Senior Marketing Manager at HariBol — an initiative incubated by the ISKCON Temple of Vedic Planetarium (TOVP) — discussed the challenges and solutions facing the dairy industry.

Representational (File Photo ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: AI is expanding its frontiers and it has begun playing a crucial role in ensuring better health for animals and assessing the nutritional value of dairy and food products.

The rapid commercialization of dairy and staple food categories has led to a concerning decline in product quality, particularly in dairy, where adulteration poses serious health risks. As consumers increasingly demand safe and organic products, experts warn that the integrity of the dairy ecosystem is under threat, exacerbating financial insecurity for dairy farmers including women in rural areas.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sidheshwar, Senior Marketing Manager, HariBol, said that an initiative by the ISKCON Temple of Vedic Planetarium (TOVP) is addressing the challenges and solutions facing the dairy industry. "Purity is what we stand for," he asserted. "We ensure that the milk supplied to households and ISKCON temples comes exclusively from 'Gir' cows, a traditional breed known for quality."

To combat issues of adulteration and ensure high standards, HariBol has adopted cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology from Israel. Each cow on their farms is equipped with a monitoring device that tracks vital data, such as movement, body temperature, and overall health. "Our veterinary teams can monitor conditions in real-time, identifying any health issues immediately," Sidheshwar explained.

He emphasized the importance of rigorous testing: "Every batch of milk is DNA-tested for protein content and fat levels. If the milk isn't pure, it doesn't reach consumers or temples." This meticulous approach is crucial not only for product quality but also for maintaining consumer trust.

Sidheshwar highlighted the ethical principles underlying their operations. Following the principle of Ahimsa, the farm prioritizes the well-being of its cows, ensuring that calves receive the first share of their mother’s milk. "All our cattle receive clean water, nutritious food, and care throughout their lives, reflecting our commitment to their health," he stated.

The dairy sector faces additional challenges, particularly with recent outbreaks of disease affecting cattle in Gujarat and across India. "Farmers were understandably fearful of losing their livestock," Sidheshwar noted. "Our AI and IoT technologies play a pivotal role in monitoring health conditions, allowing us to act swiftly to protect the cows."

By leveraging AI and prioritizing animal welfare, there is hope for a more sustainable and trustworthy dairy ecosystem. In light of these advancements, consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant about the sources of their dairy products and to support businesses that prioritize quality and ethical practices. As the conversation around food safety continues to evolve, the role of technology in ensuring the purity of dairy products will be crucial in addressing the challenges faced by this vital industry.

