Don’t Delay Knee Surgery Too Long – It Can Affect Your Spine and Hips Too

Your knees hurt when you climb stairs, so you start skipping steps, leaning a little to one side. You tell yourself it’s temporary, maybe it’s age, maybe it’s “normal.” Weeks become months, months become years. Soon, your knees are not the only problem. Your hip starts to hurt, your back feels stiff, and suddenly, what was once a simple knee issue has turned into a whole-body problem.

That’s the dangerous trap many of us fall into: delaying knee surgery out of fear. Fear of the operation, fear of the recovery, fear of the hospital bills. But the irony is, by delaying it, we create bigger problems for ourselves.

Many people delay surgery to avoid short-term pain (Getty Images)

Says Dr. G V Reddy, Consultant – Orthopedics at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, “Knee pain that goes ignored for too long can lead to a cascade of other issues impacting your hips and even your spine.”

The Domino Effect of a Bad Knee

Our body isn’t a collection of random parts, it’s a system. When one part breaks down, others step in to compensate. With a painful knee, the natural response is to limp, to adjust your walk. It may feel like a short-term fix, but over time, this altered gait is silently damaging your hips and spine. Your hips are built to work in a particular range of motion. When they’re forced to take on extra pressure, the wear and tear speeds up. The cartilage (the cushion that makes smooth movement possible) starts thinning. The result is hip stiffness, pain, and in some cases, early degeneration.

It doesn’t stop there. Your spine gets dragged into this misalignment too. A limp often tilts your pelvis. That tilt leads to a curve in your spine. “Before you know it, the muscles in your lower back are strained. You could develop chronic back pain or even sciatica, where pain shoots down your leg because of pressure on nerves. All because you ignored your knees,” says orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Reddy.

Early Surgery Can Save You More Pain

Nobody wakes up one morning excited to have knee surgery. It’s scary, yes. But here’s the truth: surgery, if done at the right time, can stop this entire chain reaction. Dr. Reddy says, “A knee replacement doesn’t just fix the knee, it restores alignment in your body. That means your hips stop compensating, your spine goes back to normal posture, and new problems are prevented before they even begin.”

A knee replacement restores alignment in your body (Getty Images)

Think of it like fixing a broken wheel on a car. If you delay too long, the uneven movement damages the other wheels, the suspension, even the frame of the car. But if you fix it early, the rest of the machine works smoothly again.

The Hidden Cost of Waiting

Many people delay surgery to avoid short-term pain: the operation, the recovery, the physiotherapy. But what they don’t realize is that waiting leads to long-term disability. It reduces mobility, weakens muscles, and accelerates degeneration. The older you get, the harder recovery becomes. By addressing the problem early, you’re not just saving your knees. You’re saving your hips, your spine, and your ability to live an active life. That means fewer compromises in old age, more freedom, and less dependence on painkillers or walking aids.

Yes, knee surgery is a big decision. It’s personal, and it should always be taken with your doctor’s guidance. But don’t let fear hold you back. Says orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Reddy, “The sooner you act, the better your chances of preserving mobility and avoiding a domino effect of problems.” Delaying surgery may sound like a safe choice today, but tomorrow it could cost you your back, your hips, and your quality of life. Sometimes, facing the fear now saves you years of pain later.