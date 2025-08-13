Kidney Patients Should Eat And Delete The Following Indian Foods From Their Diet

You’ve been told you have kidney disease. First reaction? Panic. Second reaction? Google. That’s when the confusion starts: half the websites say one thing, the other half say another. Some aunty in the building will tell you to drink karela juice every morning, while your gym buddy says “Bro, just eat clean.” But kidney health is not a gym challenge or a WhatsApp home remedy. If your kidneys are weak, what you eat matters a lot. The wrong food can make things worse. The right food can help you manage the problem and avoid complications.

According to Jinal Patel, Dietician, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, “Kidney disease is surging in people of all age groups. Kidney disease happens when kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and extra fluids from the blood. This can lead to a buildup of harmful substances in the body.”

Kidney problems can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, certain medications, or genetic conditions. Symptoms often include swelling in the legs, fatigue, changes in urine, and poor appetite. If not treated in time, it can lead to serious complications like kidney failure, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. Hence, timely intervention and appropriate care are crucial to improve the quality of life of the patient.

Moreover, did you know that your diet plays a pivotal role in managing kidney health. “Kidney disease patients will have to adhere to a tailor-made diet to reduce the pressure on their kidneys. In India, where many traditional foods are high in salt, potassium, and phosphorus, choosing the right foods can be a herculean task,” says Patel who is a renal dietician. Here’s what she recommends for Indian patients:

What Can Kidney Patients Eat?

Hing (Getty Images)

White rice is light on the kidneys (Getty Images)

White Rice and Suji (Semolina) are low in potassium and phosphorus, making them kidney-friendly. They are also light and easy to digest. Boiled and peeled vegetables: Opt for Lauki (bottle gourd), Tinda (Indian round gourd), and Ghiya (calabash) as they are low in potassium and water content. Boiling and discarding the water reduces potassium further, making it safe to eat on a daily basis. Apples and papaya are low in potassium. However, portion control is important. Refined oils like sunflower or rice bran oil can be used in small amounts. Low-Salt Spices like jeera (cumin), Haldi (turmeric), Hing (asafoetida) enhance flavour without harming the kidneys. Low-sodium paneer and unsalted cottage cheese are good sources of protein, but should be taken in small quantities as too much protein can strain the kidneys. Cabbage and green beans are packed with vitamins and fibre, and is also low in potassium. Pineapple is a good vitamin C source, kidney-safe, and anti-inflammatory.

What To Avoid If You Have Kidney Disease

Kidney patients should cut down on fast food and junk (Getty Images)

Avoid brown rice and whole wheat as they are high in phosphorus and can impact the kidneys.

as they are high in phosphorus and can impact the kidneys. Kidney patients must avoid high-potassium foods because weak kidneys cannot remove excess potassium, which can lead to serious heart problems.

Don't eat high-potassium fruits like bananas, oranges, and mangoes.

like bananas, oranges, and mangoes. Avoid butter, ghee, and fried foods . Too much fat can take a toll on the heart health, which is already at risk in kidney patients.

. Too much fat can take a toll on the heart health, which is already at risk in kidney patients. Don’t use packaged spice mixes and pickles that are high in salt and preservatives, as they can give a tough time to the kidneys.

that are high in salt and preservatives, as they can give a tough time to the kidneys. Cut down on junk, processed, sugary, and canned foods

Don’t overhydrate yourself and drink water in the quantity recommended by the expert.

Be cautious and avoid trying any fad or crash diets on your own.

“By choosing the right Indian foods, patients can manage their condition better, avoid complications, and improve their quality of life. It is always best to consult a renal dietician to get a personalised diet plan based on the stage of the disease. Moreover, they can help you with the right breakfast, lunch, and dinner plan to ensure your well-being. It is imperative for kidney patients to stick to the guidelines given by the specialist,” concludes Dt. Patel.